In the days following August 9, we literally read all of the comments on Facebook (365 and counting) about Margaret Bikman leaving the Bellingham Herald after 26 years. What a fine tribute to an amazing journalist and friend. We are honored to announce that Margaret has joined Entertainment News NW magazine. Margaret will be blogging and writing online and in print about music, theater, dance, visual arts, literary events and more. Watch for her posts at: ennw.info and Facebook Please email her at margaret.bikmanENNW@gmail.com with arts and entertainment ideas and news for Whatcom and Skagit counties (and maybe beyond); please allow plenty of lead time, and send high res jpgs as well. (please identify the photographer to credit). Barb & Mark Fuller, Gladys Crnich, Lynna Fuller Editor The ad for Gallery Pegasus was inadvertently omitted from the printed version of the August issue of ENNW. (It has been corrected on the online version). We sincerely regret the error. The information for the show is listed below and we encourage you stop by and take a look. SURREAL AND WHIMSY Group Art Exhibition through August 30th at Gallery Pegasus, 301 W. Holly St., #M6, Bellingham.

