A Best Bet from Margaret

There’s a Big Band Bash coming up from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27,¬†at the Village Green, 10th Street at Mill Avenue in Bellingham’s historic district. Skagit Swings Band, A Town Big Band, Swing Connection Big Band, and the Paul Sorensen Big Band will be joined by vocalist Cheryl Hodge and others in swinging jazz sounds, including the music of Maynard Ferguson from his classic 1950s-60s era. Details (and a video) at swingconnection.org