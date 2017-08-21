A Best Bet from Margaret

Alyssa Balogh and Ben Briggs star in “Angel Food Cake” at WWU’s PAC. Credit Evan Mueller A country singer who failed in Nashville who has a brother that’s taken his vows as a friar (but is convinced of conspiracy theories), and their mother, who claims that she’s been corresponding via email with Kris Kristofferson about attending her upcoming birthday party, and you have Kelli Lynn Woodend’s “Angel Food Cake,” playing at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Aug. 26, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Western Washington University’s DUG (Underground) Theater at the Performing Arts Center. Western Summer Theater is producing the West Coast premiere of this new play, which, director Evan Mueller says, gives the cast and crew a direct line to the playwright, who’s been directly involved in this production and will be attending performances at Western. Starring Alyssa Balogh, Bailey Ellis, Ben Briggs, Beth Leonard, and Linnaea Groh, the play is set in a double-wide trailer home situated at a soon-to-be-demolished drive-in theater. With references to Easy Cheese spread on Lay’s Potato Chips, Little Debbie Chocolate Cupcakes, and Peppermint Pattys, the actors avoid playing stereotypical “trailer trash” characters and instead reveal a kind of kinship compassion that reflects the Kentucky-born playwright’s sensitivity to helping and understanding each other, in sometimes unexpected ways. The play contains adult language and explores mature themes and is rated PG-13. For tickets, call 360-650-6146 or go to tickets.wwu.edu.