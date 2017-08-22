A Best Bet from Margaret

Want to try salsa dancing, chow down on Peruvian-style sandwiches (called sanguches), like the “pollo,” with rotisserie chicken, apple slaw, shoestring potatoes, romaine lettuce, huacatay and yummy salsa sauce; and benefit a nonprofit that provides vocational opportunities for individuals with disabilities at the same time? Come to a two-part fundraiser, beginning with salsa dancing from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, Aug. 25, at Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 1059 N. State St., or dine at Café Rumba, 1140 N. State St., between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Friday’s dance includes Latin music with DJ Antonio Diaz and dance instruction by Rumba Northwest. Tickets are $12 at the door, $10 for Work Opportunities clients. Café Rumba will donate 30 percent of all sales on Saturday to Work Opportunities, which has been offering job coaching and searching for a diverse work force for more than 50 years in Whatcom, Snohomish and King counties. Both events are open to all ages. Details on Facebook: search “Groovin and Grubbin for Good,” or go to workopportunities.org/services/whatcom-county.