One of my favorite chotskies at my desk at Whatcom Community College Library is my Nancy Pearl action figure. The award-winning author, librarian, and NPR commentator is the guest at the next Chuckanut Radio Hour on Thursday, Sept. 21, at WCC’s Heiner Theater. Christine Perkins, executive director of Whatcom County Library System, will interview Nancy about her debut novel for adults, “George & Lizzie,” the story of a marriage of a couple with diverse backgrounds and, says the author, “radically different understandings of what love and marriage should be.” Bellingham singer-songwriter Sarah Goodin is the featured musician, and there may be a few surprises (in addition to poet Kevin Murphy and the long-running saga of the coffee mavens starring some of Bellingham’s best and brightest, you might hear a song entitled “Reference Librarian”). The show begins promptly at 7 p.m. with taping for later broadcasting on KMRE 102.3 FM, so arrive early. Tickets are $5, or free if you buy a copy of “George & Lizzie” at Village Books. For more on Nancy (including a reading by her of an excerpt from the book), go to https://www.nancypearl.com. For more on the Chuckanut Radio Hour, visit http://www.villagebooks.com/village-books-chuckanut-radio-hour.

This entry was posted on Monday, September 18th, 2017 at 12:25 pm and is filed under Best Bet. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.