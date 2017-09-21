And lest we forget Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Wednesday, Pugsley, Grandmama and Lurch, you can hum along at Lynden Performing Arts Guild’s production of “The Addams Family” musical, opening tonight and showing through Oct. 8 at the Claire vg Thomas Theatre in Dutch Village Mall, 655 Front St. For tickets, call 360-354- 4425, or go to http://www.theclaire.org/ or the Claire on Facebook. Steve Riccii, who often runs sound and light for productions, made this enticing video on YouTube.

