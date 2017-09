Lydia Place hosts its annual cider press to enjoy the bounty of the season along with Lydia Place staff, Board of Directors, volunteers, neighbors, and the community from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

A special addition this year will be the official ribbon cutting of the organization’s second-story addition and ground floor remodel. This marks the completion of the organization’s Capital Campaign, Strengthening Families, Building Futures, a multi-year campaign to add capacity and expansion for programs and services, specifically to end child homelessness and break the cycle of poverty. There will be a pie bar, live music, pizza, games, tours, and representatives from the City of Bellingham and Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce. The event is free; however, space is limited. To rsvp, or to learn more, go to http://lydiaplace.org or call 360-371-7663.