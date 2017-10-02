I was alerted by Fiona Cohen, one of my former colleagues at The Bellingham Herald, as was her husband, Aubrey Cohen, that a photo of their daughter, Harriet, appears on page 13 of the October issue of Entertainment News NW. Harriet is one of a group of students ages 12 through 15 who’ll be performing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St., as part of Bellingham Music Club’s First Wednesday music series. The instrumental ensemble, a program of Seattle Historical Arts for Kids, will perform music from French Renaissance, led by Shulamit Kleinerman. For more on the free concert, call 360-305-6526 or go to bellinghammusicclub.org.

