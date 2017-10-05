One of our favorite family activities over the decades has been the annual Fruit Festival at Cloud Mountain Farm Center, 6906 Goodwin Road, near Nooksack and Everson, where our kids sampled not just a wide variety of apples, but also kiwi and berries. This year’s festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with cooking demonstrations and samples by the executive chef of Keenan’s at the Pier, Pizzaza food truck and ice cream from Mallard made with fruit from Cloud Mountain. Admission is $5 per person or $10 a carload, kids younger than 5 get in for free; please leave your pooch at home. Call 360-966-5859 for details.

While you are out and about in the county, check out some of the 40 artists participating in the 23rd annual Whatcom Artist Studio Tour, taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend and next (Oct. 7-8 and 14-15). One of my very favorite artists (disclaimer: I have lots of her art in my home) is Anita K. Boyle, whose studio is practically on the way to Cloud Mountain. Her assemblages are inspired by her love and respect for the natural world and often incorporate bits and chips from computers (ask her where that comes from).

A couple of music events I’ll be attending: The next installation of the Sudden Valley Jazz Series, with headliner gospel-jazz-blues singer Josephine Howell and her band from Seattle is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Sudden Valley Dance Barn (take Gate 2 and follow the signs). Opening the concert is one of my must-see bands in Bellingham, The Atlantics, featuring Paul Klein on vocals and keyboard. Tickets, $20, are available at Village Books, the YMCA desk in Sudden Valley, online at www.fswl.org, or by calling the indefatigable organizer of the concert series, K.C. Sulkin, at 360-671-1709. Proceeds benefit the South Whatcom Library.

I’ll also be at Whatcom Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Mount Baker Theatre, featuring violinist Benjamin Beilman. The program: “Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten” by Arvo PÃ¤rt, the Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 by Jean Sibelius, and the Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56 (Scottish) by“ Felix Mendelssohn. A pre-concert lecture about the repertoire by WWU’s Ryan Dudenbostel is at 2:15 p.m. (get there early!). From WSO’s Facebook page, you can see music director Yaniv Attar talk about the concert. Call 360-734-6080 for tickets.