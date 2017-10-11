Fifty identical boxes of materials went out to artists around the country this fall with just four weeks given to them to complete this year’s Jewelry Challenge, organized by artist and teacher Judith Gathier, for an exhibit at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden. The theme for the creations was “Holding Space,” with the instructions to make an object that can hold something.

An opening reception for the dozens of artists that submitted works is from 6 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 12, in the upstairs gallery space, with music by Cheko Tohomaso in the Piano Lounge.

Last year’s theme was “Take a Wrist,” in which artists made bracelets inspired by a risk-taker. When I attended the opening reception, I was astounded by the personal creations that were displayed; artists were inspired by a family member, famous people, not-so-famous people, friends, and others who meant something to them in their lives, and their accompanying personal statements were incredibly revealing.

The exhibit will be on view until Dec. 1. If you can’t attend the opening, stop by the Jansen, where there’s live music during lunch hour on Wednesdays and during the dinner hour on Thursdays. For more on the exhibit, call 360-354-3600, or go to https://www.jansenartcenter.org/exhibit/falling-out-of-the-box-holding-space.