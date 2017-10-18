The wind’s blowing, the leaves are falling, and the days are getting shorter. But there are lots of autumnal events for you (and the kids) to enjoy.

For 28 years each fall and spring, friends Judy Meixner and Trudy Ferguson have hosted Craft and Antique Shows at the Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center, 1775 Front St., in Lynden. This season’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19-21.

Admission is $6 adults, $5 seniors and is free for kids 12 and younger, and includes return privileges and parking.

The mix of handcrafts, holiday and home décor, gourmet foods, unique gifts, vintage, and re-purposed treasures includes vendors with intriguing names like The Tired Old Ladies, 2 Girls + A Bus, and Knotty But Nice; and also edible treats such as toffee, hazelnuts, and Lynden’s famous poffertjes.

For details, go to http://lyndencraftantiqueshow.com/ or to Facebook.

If you’re traveling to Lynden on the Guide, stop by BelleWood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, for “Harvest Happens,” which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October.

Visitors can climb aboard the Apple Bin Train to choose their favorite apples of the season from 21 varieties of specialty apples, and enjoy “Pumpkin Patch Pickin’,” fresh cider, caramel apples, and farm-fresh pie, or get lost in the corn maze, play on the tire gym, walk along the orchard path or take a farm tour. Adults can taste samples of the orchard to distillery spirits. And coming up on Nov. 4 is the annual Ciderfest, with hard cider tasting, a brat bar (no, not for unruly kids; it’s sausage!), a home-cider brewing competition, a cider-making workshop, and more. Details at www.bellewoodfarms.com and Facebook, or 360-318-7720.

Still want more to do in Lynden? Stock up on books to read, DVDs to watch, and jigsaw puzzles to solve on stormy days at the Lynden Friends Book and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20-22, at the Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. There’ll be baked goods on Saturday and Sunday and a $4 a bag sale on Sunday. Details: 360-354-4883, wcls.org.

