Seattle bandleader Greg Ruby emailed me about his gig coming up at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., hosted by Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center. Greg Ruby & the Rhythm Runners is a “wonderful ensemble of musicians from New York, New Orleans, and the Pacific Northwest,” he says, and the band is releasing a CD of the never-before recorded compositions of 1920’s Seattle jazz musician and composer Frank D. Waldron.

In 1924, Waldron, a mentor to jazz greats Quincy Jones and Buddy Catlett, self-published a book of original compositions under the guise of a saxophone tutorial book called “Frank D. Waldron’s Syncopated Classic.” Ruby encourages jazz fans to enjoy a forgotten piece of the Pacific Northwest’s rich musical history and, most importantly, Waldron’s contributions to the golden age of jazz. You can read about a bit more here. For details, visit http://gregrubymusic.com/frank-d-waldron-project.

Admission is $10 general; $5 students; and is free for WJMAC members and WJMAC combo students.

For tickets and information on the WJMAC series, go to https://www.wjmac.org/events.

