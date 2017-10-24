Yes, there are dozens of Halloween gatherings this weekend (since the holiday falls on a Tuesday) but if you are longing for a few community-building events, here are some suggestions.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Lummi Island’s Beach Store Café, 2200 N. Nugent Road (just to the right of the ferry dock) will hold a fundraising dinner for Lummi Stepping Stones to raise money for the organization to build tiny homes for their community’s homeless. The marvelous chefs at the café will prepare a three-course meal with live music and entertainment. Tickets are $100, and half the proceeds will go towards Lummi Stepping Stones. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are necessary; email tessbsclummi@gmail.com right away.

The Boynton Poetry Contest hosts a couple of workshops, one taking place this Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Chuckanut Center just north of Fairhaven Park, 103 Chuckanut Drive. The leaders this time around are Nancy Pagh , who’ll explore the wonders of letter-writing; and Neil Aitken who’ll talk about techniques for writing about powerful moments in life, such as the excitement of a new relationship, the loss of a loved one, or the anticipation of a new stage in life. Registration’s required.



“Do you remember that one specific shirt your father wore to work in the yard, or the apron your grandmother wore every year while making Thanksgiving dinner? This performance explores our history through the fabrics of our family. Performers investigate a father’s navy whites, a mother’s pre- and post- cancer blouses, and a great aunt’s swimsuit from her days in the Aqua Follies. Dancers Kate Stevenson, Vanessa Daines and Yuki Matsukura not only pull from their own family member’s closets, they also dive into the clothing of our community to share the lives of those around us.” If you’ve never been to one of Pam Kuntz’s dance performances (or if you have, and want more), don’t miss “Threads,” her dance-theater piece about the fabric of memories, on stage Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 26-28, at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center , 1314 Harris Ave. Pam always dives deep into issues that affect us, or that should, such as child neglect, health, death, and parenting. Here’s what she says about her current work:“Do you remember that one specific shirt your father wore to work in the yard, or the apron your grandmother wore every year while making Thanksgiving dinner? This performance explores our history through the fabrics of our family. Performers investigate a father’s navy whites, a mother’s pre- and post- cancer blouses, and a great aunt’s swimsuit from her days in the Aqua Follies. Dancers Kate Stevenson, Vanessa Daines and Yuki Matsukura not only pull from their own family member’s closets, they also dive into the clothing of our community to share the lives of those around us.”

Tickets are $15 and are available at kuntzandco.org, Village Books in Fairhaven, through Brown Paper Tickets and at the door. Email kuntzpam@gmail.com or call 360-510-4711 with questions. More on the show on Facebook