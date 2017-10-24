October is more than Halloween
Yes, there are dozens of Halloween gatherings this weekend (since the holiday falls on a Tuesday) but if you are longing for a few community-building events, here are some suggestions.
On Thursday, Oct. 26, Lummi Island’s Beach Store Café, 2200 N. Nugent Road (just to the right of the ferry dock) will hold a fundraising dinner for Lummi Stepping Stones to raise money for the organization to build tiny homes for their community’s homeless. The marvelous chefs at the café will prepare a three-course meal with live music and entertainment. Tickets are $100, and half the proceeds will go towards Lummi Stepping Stones. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are necessary; email tessbsclummi@gmail.com right away.
“Do you remember that one specific shirt your father wore to work in the yard, or the apron your grandmother wore every year while making Thanksgiving dinner? This performance explores our history through the fabrics of our family. Performers investigate a father’s navy whites, a mother’s pre- and post- cancer blouses, and a great aunt’s swimsuit from her days in the Aqua Follies. Dancers Kate Stevenson, Vanessa Daines and Yuki Matsukura not only pull from their own family member’s closets, they also dive into the clothing of our community to share the lives of those around us.”