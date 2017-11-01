On Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m., Lydia Place and The Upfront Theatre will partner to take a serious stand for homeless families at the second annual Humor for Housing to benefit Lydia Place, a Bellingham non-profit celebrating 28 years of housing and supportive services to local families, including case management and in-home parenting education and counseling.

“Having unique and accessible events that the community can support like Humor for Housing is a central component of our engagement program, giving space and opportunity to support the work of Lydia Place, and families we serve,” says Shultzie Willows, Lydia Place community engagement director.

Limited tickets are on sale for $40 at www.humorforhousing.com and include hors d’oeuvres and party favors. Online ticket sales end Tuesday, Nov. 7. For more details, visit lydiaplace.org.