Wine Time in Downtown Bellingham! The Downtown Bellingham Partnership hosts the inaugural downtown Holiday Wine Walk from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in a tasting tour of wines at downtown retailers while having the opportunity to shop along the way.

Participating businesses are Apse Adorn, Backcountry Essentials, Bank of the Pacific, Bellingham Frameworks, Bison Bookbinding & Letterpress, Downtown Emporium, Fringe Boutique, Gold Comb Salon, Ideal, Lisa Crosier Skincare, Novato Shop & Studio, Quinn and Foster, Social Fabric, Spruce, The Sugar Shack, Third Planet, and Wise Buys.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day-of and include a commemorative wine glass, tasting tickets, and an event guide. Tickets are available for purchase now on the Facebook event page. Other details: downtownbellingham.com , 360-527-8710.

It’s time for an island getaway! Lummi Island artists Judy Arntsen, Karen Myers Barker, Pete Bowman, Lynn Dee, Paul and Leslie Dempsey, Susan Dworski, Pam Einhauser, Sharon Grainger, Ria Harboe, Bridged Lott, Al Rosen and Norbie Schmidlin open their studios and galleries from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11 and 12, for the

Drive or bike around the island to see and purchase paintings, drawings, photography, jewelry, pottery, sculpture, glass, woodwork, stonework, fiber arts and more.

If you’ve never been to Lummi Island, take exit 260 off of I-5, go left (west) to Slater Road, then left again at Haxton Way to the ferry dock at Gooseberry Point.

The Whatcom Chief ferry departs at 10 minutes past every hour for the eight-minute ride to the island, and leaves the island on the hour. When there are too many vehicles, the ferry will return for a second run to clear the dock. The round-trip ferry ride is $13 for car and driver and $7 per person or per bicycle and rider. Accompanied children younger than 12 and passengers age 12 to 19 ride free!Maps available at The Islander Store, online at http://www.Lummi-Island.com . Watch for the balloons marking each location.For additional information call 360-758-2815 or 360-758-7121.