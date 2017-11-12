Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., is sponsoring a cool event on Thursday, Nov. 16, (and that’s not all that’s happening that day!). Supporters of downtown Bellingham’s newest arts center can eat and drink at participating local restaurants to support and help build this great venue.

Participating businesses will donate a percentage of their proceeds from their sales that day to the Sylvia Center’s capital campaign, at no extra cost to customers.

Participating restaurants:

Mallard Ice Cream

The Rickshaw

Pure Bliss Desserts

Redlight

Goat Mountain Pizza

Aslan Brewing Company

Hundred North…

Leaf & Ladle

The Racket – Bar & Pinball Lounge

Cafe Velo

Rudy’s Pizzeria

Black Drop coffeehouse

Electric Beet Juice Co.

Details at http://sylviacenterforthearts.org.

And here’s what’s more!

Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center, whose new home is at the Sylvia Center, hosts its first-ever fundraiser for the WJMAC Jazz Education Program from 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday at five venues in the arts district. WJMAC hosts live jazz concerts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday from September through June at the Sylvia Center, but the proceeds from Jazz Walk will directly benefit the WJMAC jazz performance education program for high-school musicians.

The venues and the lineup:

Cafe Adagio, 1435 Railroad Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Alicia Dauber

7:45 p.m.: Kevin Woods

8:30 p.m.: Gail Pettis

Bayou On Bay, 1300 Bay St.

7 p.m.: Zoo Patrol

8:15 p.m. Joe Doria

The Black Drop Coffee House, 300 W. Champion St.

7 p.m.: Blake Angelos Trio

8:15 p.m.: Dawn Clement/Mark Taylor Duo

Make.Shift, 306 Flora St.

6 p.m. Milo Peterson

7 p.m.: Hot House Jazz Band

8 p.m.: Casey McGill Orchestra

Sylvia Center, 205 Prospect St.

7 p.m: Dan Faehnle Quartet

8:30 p.m.: Ari Hoenig Trio

Sponsor a band for $600 or an entire stage for $1,200. Any other donations are greatly appreciated and can be made at www.wjmac.org/contribute. WJMAC is a 501(c)(3) non profit arts and education organization. Donations are tax-deductible.

Advance tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. Day of tickets and maps for the event are available at the Sylvia Center after 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 general, $15 students.

More information at www.wjmac.org or 360.647.0741

Bring your receipt to a Jazz Walk venue to get your snazzy wrist-band!

You can also purchase tickets at the door with cash or check. Use a credit card that night at the Sylvia for ticket purchase.