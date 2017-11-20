Getting that old “here come the holidays” feeling?

Here are a few choice events to get your Christmas balls rolling!

“Scrooge, the Musical,” opens Friday, Nov. 24, at the The Claire vg Theatre at Dutch Village Mall, 655 Front St., in Lynden, and runs through Dec. 10. Leslie Bricusse’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol,” is the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, an old miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. And guess what! After their visits Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man. Tickets are $14 adults, $12 seniors and students, and $10 children. Teri Grimes directs. For tickets, call 360-354-442 or go to www.theclaire.org.

Here’s a quick preview!

Also opening Nov. 24 is The Bellingham Theatre Guild’s presentation of “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by Earl Reid, through Dec. 10 at the BTG Playhouse, 1600 H St. The story is about a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter weather to bring Christmas trees to homesick German American families in turn-of-the-century Chicago. His voyages become a yearly tradition despite his wife’s misgivings – until a fateful voyage makes her realize the true importance of his mission. There is some light adult language.

Tickets, $14 adults, $12 seniors and students, $8 for ages 12 and younger, are available online at www.bellinghamtheatreguild.com or at the BTG ticket office, 360-733-1811.

In the mood for a little flamenco?

Lovitt, 1114 Harris Ave., is hosting flamenco guitarist Bryan Douglas for a dinner show at 6:30 p.m. He”ll be here again Dec. 23.

Give him a listen: https://bryandouglasflamenco.bandcamp.com.

And for an in-between holiday, extra special event, Andy Weir, New York Times bestselling author of “The Martian,” is now on his national tour in support of his new novel, “Artemis,” a near-future crime caper set on the moon, and lucky us, he’ll be at Bellingham High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, supported by Village Books. Here’s the scoop: Bellingham High School Theater with Village Books,

Also on Nov. 29 is “Wine, Women and Song,” an evening with Allegra Women’s Ensemble, directed by Timothy Black; and Whatcom Sound Jazz Singers, directed by Michael-Paul Gurule, with delicious light hors d’oeuvres and fine wine at the Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road. Tickets are $25, available in advance at Brown Paper Tickets, and include a complimentary glass of wine. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music by Hadassah McGill and Conner Helms.