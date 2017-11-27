Here are a few events happening this week that might not get as much press as some of the bigger festivities around town.

Western Washington University Libraries host a Children’s & Young Adult Booksale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov.30, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, on the fourth floor of Western Libraries in the Wilson Library building. More than a thousand new children’s and young-adult books will be available for purchase, including hardbacks for $5 and paperbacks for $2. Proceeds from the books sold will support student scholarships to Western’s 15th Annual Children’s Literature Conference, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

Sunnyland neighborhood illustrator and designer Phoebe Wahl will be having a holiday pop-up seconds sale from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, during the December Art Walk, at Bison Bookbinding & Letterpress, 112 Grand Ave. Phoebe will be selling seconds of her latest enamel mug collection, as well as other seconds and mint condition items from her online shop. She recently received a Silver Medal for her Slow Food Calendar from the Society of Illustrators Annual Competition in the Surface/ Product Design category, which features work used on merchandise such as carpets, pillows, rugs, and clothing, The calendar was published by Bison, under art director and Bison owner Carly James. Phoebe was also this year’s recipient of the Ezra Jack Keats book award for new illustrators for her first children’s book, “Sonya’s Chickens.”

Village Books, 1200 11th St., hosts a presentation by renowned Bellingham photographer Tore Ofteness at 7 p.m. Friday, in celebration of “A Higher Perspective: Aerial Photography of the Pacific Northwest.” The images span from the frosted peaks of the North Cascades to various towns and cities throughout Western Washington, to the shores of the San Juan Islands. His photos are displayed in the Readings Gallery.

Make.Shift Art Space, 306 Flora St., is partnering with Cafe Velo, 120 Prospect St., and Oikos Fellowship, 206 Prospect St., for the 2017 Annual Holiday Make.Sale from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday during the Art Walk and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at all three locations.

William Brooke, director of Diventi Music Conservatory and Performance Center, 1213 Cornwall Ave., presents the students of the conservatory in two free recitals of piano and vocal works at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are not required. For more on the conservatory’s performances, call 360-738-7166.

The North Cascades Concert Band, conducted by music director Robert Pattermann, presents “Music For Kids of All Ages” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Whatcom Community College’s Syre Student Center, 237 W. Kellogg Road; at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Blaine High School’s Performing Arts Center; 975 H St.; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3,at Anacortes High School’s Brodniak Auditorium, 1600 20th St. Pattermann has chosen music from John Williams “Superman March,” music from Walt Disney’s movies “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast” and selections from Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals,” and each concert will feature middle school bands from each community. Friday evening will be the Fairhaven Middle School’s Eighth Grade Band, directed by Morgan Schwab; Saturday evening will be the Blaine Eighth Grade Band, directed by Bob Gray; and Sunday afternoon will be the Anacortes Middle School Band, directed by Christopher Dyel. Admission is free, but donations go to cover expenses for our concerts and also to provide a yearly scholarship to a student who is going to pursue music education as a career. For more information, visit www.nccband.org.

The 19th Animation Show of Shows will be screening Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1-3, at Pickford Film Center’s Limelight Cinema, 1416 Cornwall Ave. The selection of 16 internationally acclaimed animated short films from eight countries features the work of nine women directors.

Bellingham Circus Guild, 1401 Sixth St., hosts the sixth Annual Aerial Showcase at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec 1, and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, with a Â 21-and-older show at 9 p.m. Saturday, when alcoholic beverages will be sold. All shows are open seating. Doors open 30 minutes before each show and doors will not remain open throughout the show out of respect for the artists and the audience present.

The next SpeakEasy poetry series on Saturday, Dec. 2, features a full day of poetry, featuring five accomplished Canadian poets: Susan Alexander, Linda Thompson, Richard Osler, Barbara Pelman, and Terry Ann Carter. During the day, three of the poets will offer workshops, $15 each, at a downtown location. The five poets will read a series of linked poems, each inspired by the previous poet’s words, as well as some other recent work, in a free event at 7 p.m. at Mount Baker Theatre’s Encore Room, 104 N. Commercial St.

David Sedaris’ “Santaland Diaries” kicks off Bellingham Theatre Guild’s new staged reading series, Lend Us Your Ears, at 2 p.m. Dec. 2, at the guild’s playhouse, 1600 H St. The Pay-What-You-Will performance features local actor and filmmaker Eliott Glasser performing Sedaris’ hilarious and cynical journey as an adult elf at Macy’s during the height of the busiest holiday shopping season of the year. Joe Mantello’s adaptations for the stage is directed by Sean Walbeck. The show contains adult language and situations and is not suitable for children or adult audience members who still believe in Santa. Reservations are not necessary. For details, contact Walbeck at sean@gigglewax.com, 360-647-9242).

Carla Rutschman directs Bellingham’s edition of Tuba Christms at 11 a.m. Saturday, when tuba and euphonium players perform arrangements of seasonal carols. It’s free to attend, $10 for participants, who should bring a music stand and dress colorfully. Rehearsal is at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.

Every year Ragfinery co-hosts The Stocking Project to help Whatcom County families in need. Volunteers sew, fill, and donate stockings to families, making the holidays a little less stressful; a little more merry and bright, the stockings will be then be displayed at Ragfinery and the Firehouse Performing Arts Center in Fairhaven, then filled and donated to those in need by Northwest Youth Services, Opportunity Council, and Interfaith Coalition of Whatcom County. Last year more than 125 beautiful, handmade stockings were filled and gifted. A free workshop that you can join to help sew stockings is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St. Please register so we know you’re coming. Bring material and sewing supplies (or shop before class for deals at Ragfinery) to sew a stocking to be donated to a child or family in need! Patterns and assistance will be provided, although familiarity with a sewing machine is necessary. Participant and materials requirements: one yard or so of festive fabric, embellishments of your choice, and your sewing machine.