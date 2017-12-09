Dustin Willets, artistic director of the 110-member Kulshan Chorus, says the Dec. 16 concert at Bellingham High School is close to selling out, and he’s happy about that.

The singers will be accompanied by Bellingham rock, funk and blues band The Atlantics, pianist Kristy Gill, and a horn and string section. Guest artist is Gary Giles.

The program includes songs from Soweto Gospel Choir, Nina Simone, Kirk Franklin, Moses Hogan, and “Sister Act.”

“Through these insightful pieces you will hear the voices of those under the boot of oppression, whether it’s the suffering of slaves or the cries of women calling for equality; this music calls for change. Not only does it call for change, it demands it — demands that we can do better for everyone, he says on the choir’s website.

From the classic ‘Elijah Rock” to the contemporary “Quiet” (born of the recent Women’s March), this is music that both challenges and inspires us to rise to a better life, he adds.

There will be a couple of small group performances but most of the concert is a full-choir experience.

“Choosing joy implies an intentionality held during difficult circumstances. While what brings us joy as individuals may be different, one truth unites us. We all experience times in this life when we will choose joy in order to move forward.”

For ticket information and a video with Willetts, go to http://www.kulshanchorus.org.