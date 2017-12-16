Why is Bellingham big on celebrating the winter solstice? Maybe it’s because after waking in the dark and leaving work in the dark for weeks, the morning sun will gradually shed more light on us. In any case, here are a few celebratory events from which to choose.

Robt Sarazin Blake presents “A Very Subdued Christmas,” a collection of songs and stories that have something to do with the holidays, with special guest Grace Gouran, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 21-23, and at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 204 Prospect St. He’ll recite Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” in his imitable storytelling style. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 kids and youth, available in advance at Brown Paper Tickets.

Celebrate the return of light with boogie, pop rock, and blues from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Atlantics’ annual “Soulstice” holiday show from 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Lovitt, 1114 Harris Ave. Paul Klein (vocals/piano), Cary Stevens (drums), Bill Tootell (bass guitar), Geeb Johnston (guitar), and Mark Kelly (saxophone), will be joined by the legendary Saxquatch Quartet, featuring Mark Kelly, Barry Ulman, John Anderson and Kulshan Chorus artistic director Dustin Willitts, playing the late Ray Downey’s holiday tunes. Cover is $10, and all ages are welcome.

The Anniversary Boys — Kevin Chryst (Acorn Project, Baby Cakes), Aaron Guest (Polecat), Craig Jewell, Jeremy Elliott (Polecat), Stephanie Walbon (Baby Cakes), Jeff Ballew (Baby Cakes), and other special guests –pay tribute to Tom Petty at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec, 22, at the Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St. Tickets at https://wildbuffalo.net. Boombox Kid will start the night off and play the set break with music dedicated to other legends that have died in the past few years, including Michael Jackson, David Bowie and Prince.