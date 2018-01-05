

The Festival hosts the Intersection Trio for its annual winter recital at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center. Composed of violinist Laura Frautschi, cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper, and pianist John Novacek, the performs from its repertoire of classical, azz, Latin, Broadway and film music, and new commissions.

Every year, the Bellingham Festival of Music sponsors a "Welcome Home" winter recital by a young musician from the area who is currently studying to be a professional musician in a nationally recognized music program. It celebrates the talent and dedication of the featured young artists, their teachers, and the training they received in area education programs. This year's concert is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., and features violinist Hannie McGarrity, who grew up in Bellingham, the daughter of Lizanne Schader and Jerry McGarrty, and studied with Walter Schwede while attending Bellingham High School. She is currently pursuing a bachelor of music performance at St. Olaf College. The concert is free to all students, $15 suggested donation for adults. No tickets are required.

Tickets for the festival's 25th Silver Anniversary season, June 30-July 29, go on sale Jan. 16. Subscriptions will be available during the first two weeks of sales before individual tickets are offered beginning Feb. 1. Discounts are available for students and WWU faculty and staff for both subscriptions and individual tickets. Details about all these events at bellinghamfestival.org



Western Washington University's Western Gallery presents "Back to the Sandbox: Art as Radical Pedagogy," an exhibition of works by an international group of artists who ask radical questions about the nature and significance of education in contemporary society. The exhibition opens Tuesday, Jan. 9, and runs through March 18, and is based on collaborations of prominent artists, scientists and educators and includes works of art, scientific and educational experiments, and archival material. An opening reception will be Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The exhibition is part of a project that runs throughout the academic year focused on the junctions of art and education, and includes a partnership with Bellingham School District, a summit with international and local artists on Jan. 27, and Black History Month events with national artists, performers and participatory workshops. Details: https://westerntoday.wwu.edu/news/releases/back-to-sandbox-art-as-radical-pedagogy-project-includes-wwu-art-exhibitions-art

Nevada author Jean Booth host a discussion on the zombie culture and about her award-winning novel “Zombie War” at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Village Books, 1200 11th St. Her novel is about a nurse in the genetics department who witnesses the mutation of the AIDS vaccine. The novel was a finalist in the 2015 USA Best Book Awards for horror. For more, visit http://www.jeanbooth.com

Whatcom County Library System hosts the Whatcomics Teen Art Show and Retrospective Exhibit at the Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St., during January. A public reception is from 2 to 3:30 Saturday, Jan. 13. All Whatcomics artists from previous years are especially invited to attend the reception. Everyone is welcome to come take part in special art activities that day and view the exhibit, which includes selected artwork from the past 10 years. Details: wcls.org