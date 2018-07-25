Marrowstone, A Mystery, Hogwarts, and Steampunk!

Cheryl Crooks, executive director of CASCADIA International Women’s Film Festival, let me know about a screening Thursday, July 26, at Fairhaven Village Green: Sports Shorts, Outdoor Adventure Films directed by women. It’s meant to be both a fund and awareness raiser for the festival.

It’s going to be a full evening with a pre-party where Ovn and Big Love Juice are located at the corner of Mill Avenue and Tenth Street. That area will be cordoned off for people who’d like to go eat and sample the juices. There’s a bike ride organized by Shifting Gears that will start at 6 p.m. downtown and end in Fairhaven. There’s a free 30-minute physio-yoga class on the Village Green at 6:30; followed by live music by the Scott Macpherson Trio from 7 to 8:30 p.m.The raffle and welcome is at 8:45; films will start at 9-ish–four films with raffle drawings in between and a Q&A with one of the filmmakers, Sarah Menzies, who’s from Ferndale.

“Shift” is a 28-minute documentary about the indigenous youth from across the Yukon who have spent the past 10 years converting traditional trails around their community into a world-class mountain biking destination to transform their town and themselves along the way.

“Choices” is about world-class rock climber and base jumper Steph Davis who set the bar for what female climbers can do and follows Davis’ path from suburban law student to globe-trotting climber, to reveal the motivation that keeps her scrambling up rock and taking leaps.

“The Mirnavator,” directed by Ferndale High grad Sarah Menzies follows the story of Mirna Valerio, an ultrarunner, author, speaker, and adventurer. Valerio is the subject of the award-winning REI Force of Nature Documentary. and is a 2018 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.

“Dragging 235 lbs Uphill Both Ways,” directed by Christina Franklin, a mother of four, takes matters into her own hands by taking her kids from fearing or ignoring nature to understanding and valuing its importance. Suggested donation is $5, which includes a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes during the hour leading up to the film and between films. Details: www.cascadiafilmfest.org and on Facebook.



Marrowstone Music Festival, a comprehensive summer orchestral training program founded in 1943 in the Pacific Northwest for ages 14 to 25, runs through Aug. 5 at Western Washington University. The young (and serious) musicians come from more than 30 states and several countries to study with an internationally acclaimed faculty to immerse themselves in orchestral and chamber music rehearsals, master classes, and repertoire-building professional performance opportunities.

The public performances, subject to change, all take place at WWU’s Performing Arts Center.

Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. Faculty Chamber Music. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Trio in C minor, Op. 9 No. 3; Samuel Barber’s Summer Music for Woodwind Quintet; Joan Tower’s Rising for Flute and String Quartet; and Antonin Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81.

Saturday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. Chamber Orchestra. Program:Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat Major, BWV.1051; Aaron Copland’s Quiet City; Giovanni Bottesini’s Rossini Fantasia; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Divertimento in B-flat, K.159b; and Joachim Raff’s Sinfonietta in F Major, Op. 188.

Sunday, July 29, 3 p.m. Festival Orchestras. Program: Richard Wagner’s Overture to the Flying Dutchman; Manuel deFalla’s Suites from the Three Cornered Hat; Richard Strauss’ Till Eulenspiegel Lustige Streiche, Op. 28; and Maurice Ravel’s Daphnis and Chloe, Suite No. 2.

Thursday, Aug, 2, 7:30 p.m. Faculty Chamber Music. Program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s Wind Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 103; Joseph Horowitz’ Music Hall Suite for Brass Quintet; Lou Harrison’s Varied Trio for Violin, Piano and Percussion; and Antonin Dvorak’s String Sextet in A Major, Op. 48.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. Chamber Orchestra. Program: Igor Stravinsky’s Symphonies of Wind Instruments; Dimitri Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony, Op. 110a; Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastorale.”

Sunday, Aug. 5, 3 p.m. Festival Orchestra. Program: Giuseppe Verdi’s Triumphal March and Ballet Music from “Aida;” Edvard Grieg’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 64; Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Tempest, Op. 18; and Richard Strauss’s Suite from “Rosenkavalier,” Op. 59.

Tickets are available at WWU’s box office, 360-650-6146, tickets.wwu.edu. More on the festival at https://marrowstone.org.



Glenn Hergenhahn-Zhao’s play “Shiner” runs Friday, July 27, through Aug. 4 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St. Tickets are $12 ($1 for Sylvia Center members!). A revival from the iDiOM Theater archives, the play was written by Hergenhahn-Zhao in 2006 for the first-ever edition of the ‘Hotbox’ series, in which a brand-new, full-length play is written, rehearsed and performed, page to stage, in just seven days. Details: https://sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Don the goggles, grab your gadgets and garb, and come to the free seventh annual Fairhaven Steampunk Festival and The Fantastical Mr. Flip’s Carnival of Wonders & Curiosities between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, on the Fairhaven Village Green, at 10th Street and Mill Avenue. Experience the spectacular showcase of Steampunk music, art, jewelry and literature, celebrating the imagination of Victorian style with a modern technology twist! Create your most courageous, creative and outrageous costume for the contest and win big prizes, donated by the merchants of Fairhaven and other local businesses. Dozens of vendors will offer fashion, food and fantasy wares for sale. Live music on stage includes the iconic Steampunk band, Rogues’ End. Visit http://bellinghamsteampunk.org/ for update information on bands, vendors, refreshments and more.

The 22nd annual Samish Island Arts Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Samish Island Community Center, 11282 Blue Heron Road, just west of Edison, with more than 45 participating vendors from around the region. You’ll find a wide range of objects including glass, jewelry, pottery, textiles, raku, photography, woodwork and garden art. Dine on locally sourced cuisine catered by Corner Pub, and listen to musical groups all day at the outdoor stage by the beer garden. Back by popular demand is our kids’ table with colorful craft-making, providing convenient activities while parents shop. Details: samishisland.net.

Immerse yourself in the world of Harry Potter by joining in a game of Quidditch with the Rain City Raptors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Skagit River Park, 1100 S. Skagit St., in Burlington. Muggles young and old alike will be enchanted by Hogwarts-inspired games and activities, hosted by Burlington Library Foundation, and Friends of the Burlington Library, at the third annual event. Costumes are encouraged but not required.