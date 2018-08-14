Winding Down Summer with Wine, Family Fun, Music, Drama, and a Roller Derby!

The Historic Fairhaven Association hosts Fairhaven Vino in the Village from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. Stroll, sip and savor a variety of Washington wines in 20 of Fairhaven’s shops. Once you’ve tasted the wines you can purchase bottles of your favorite at the stores. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and include a wristband, eight tasting tickets, a wine-walk map and guide, and a commemorative wine glass. $50 VIP tickets include all of the above plus expedited check-in, unlimited tastings, and a wine walk swag bag. Details: https://hfa.fairhaven.com/

An all-ages Summer’s End Music and Arts Gathering is from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Zuanich Point Park, 2600 Harbor Loop Drive. There’ll be more than 65 local artists, vendors, food trucks and musicians, hosted by Originators Media and Tito’s Vodka, and supported by local establishments such as Kombucha Town, Camber, and The Community Food Co-op, Vital Climbing Gym, and Backcountry Essentials. Tickets are available at http://summersendfest.com. Kids younger than 12 get in free.



Robin Elwood is excited about the release of Lindsay Street’s CD, “Captain Early,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Old World Deli, 1228 N. State St.; and another show on Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., as part of Andie Whitewing’s “Light the Night” charity gig to support Cascadia Skillshare fair. The band’s biggest party is from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Boundary Bay Brewery’s Irish and folk night, 1107 Railroad Ave., with guest Steve Jones on standup bass. The band will also be the featured band for the Chuckanut Radio Hour on Oct. 18 at Whatcom Community College. Lindsay Street started on this CD more than five years ago when they were a five-piece band, and looked forward to a quick recording process, says Elwood, and a lighthearted CD. However, percussionist Bryan Early suffered from a rare cancer, and just after new year’s 2014, adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare and currently incurable cancer, caught up with him for the last time. In the years since his passing, the band has assembled memories of Bryan into songs, both old and new in his honor. There are songs in French, old-time tunes without names, a very rock’n’roll set of English tunes from the 1640s, as well as four-part harmonies and some very dirty stories. For more on the band go to www.lindsaystreet.com or find them on Facebook.

The Church House, at 1601 Mill Ave., is the setting for another in its summer concert series, this time featuring Correo Aereo, an award-winning acoustic multi-instrumental group who perform traditional music of Latin America, especially of Venezuela, Argentina and Mexico, as well as their own original music, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19. Reservations recommended through EventBrite.

“The Last,” Deakin Hicks‘ final studio album, will be released with a concert of Lucas Hicks’ all-original compositions at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Lucas Hicks Theater in the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St. Tickets are available at The Sylvia Center for $15. More on Facebook.

Vox Pacifica, an new all-woman choral group, will host a voice workshop with artistic director Wendy Bloom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Central Lutheran Church, 925 N. Forest St. The workshop will cover basic vocal techniques, breathing exercises, and ways to strengthen your voice. An RSVP would be appreciated but is not mandatory to attend the workshop.The ensemble is seeking experienced soprano and alto singers for its debut season. Auditions are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25, and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27. To schedule an audition or attend the workshop, go to https://voxpacifica.org.

“Our Towns: A 1000,000 Mile Journey Into the Heart of America” is the story of the five-year journey across America by small plane. James and Deborah Fallows visited dozens of towns and met with hundreds of civic leaders, workers, immigrants, educators, environmentalists, artists, public servants, librarians, business people, city planners, students, and entrepreneurs. They describe a complex and contradictory America, but also one with the energy, generosity, compassion, dreams, and determination of many who are making things better. The Fallows will discuss their findings at a Bellingham City Club presentation at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22 at Northwood Hall, 3240 Northwest Ave. Admission is $13 members, $18 guests, and $5 for those 29 and younger. They’ll repeat their talk at 7 p.m. that evening in a free event at Village Books, 1200 11th St.

Ben Paterson, the recent recipient of the Ellis Marsalis piano competition, will be making his third Bellingham appearance along with saxophonist Cory Weeds and drummer Julian MacDonough at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Caffe Adagio, 1435 Railroad Ave. Paterson is considered one of the best Hammond B-3 players working in jazz today. Tickets are $10 students, $20 general and will be available at the door. Doors open at 7, concert at 7:30. All ages are welcome.

The grand opening celebration of the Peter James Photography Gallery & Studio in Historic Fairhaven’s Orca Building, 1211 Mill Ave., is from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, with the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. The gallery features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fir woodwork throughout, and fabulous lighting and views. Peter’s nature photography collection is now bigger and more dynamic than ever, featuring 90 new images for 2018. In this large space, he is also offering new jumbo-sized metal prints measuring six feet wide, in addition to the tremendous four by eight-foot metal prints. The evening will feature beer by Stones Throw Brewery, wine, and appetizers, as well as local musicians, and free photos in the photo studio. Fancy dress is requested, but not required, although we are discouraging high heels to help protect the wood floors. The gallery is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Look for the orca! You can’t miss it!

The 13th Annual Downtown Bellingham Plein Air Paint Out is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25 and 26, in downtown Bellingham, hosted by Studio UFO. The purpose of this paint-out is to promote public awareness and appreciation of plein-air painting and art in Bellingham in general. The goal is to paint at specific intersections and be seen along or near the Holly Street corridor. A reception for the artists is from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 at the UFO Gallery in Bay Street Village at Bay and Holly streets. Artists will get 70 percent of sales. For more information, contact Trish Harding, 360-319-6115, trish.harding@studio-ufo.net, www.studio-ufo.net.



Bellingham Roller Betties present a “Downtown Throwdown” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Bellingham Public Market on Cornwall Avenue. The hometown roller derby league is amping it up with Red Riot vs Black Death in a free, outdoor, asphalt battle royale. There’ll be Boundary Bay beer and a food truck at this free event. All ages are welcome!

Enjoy “Summer Fun in the Park” starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Blaine Marine Park, 272 Marine Drive, with live music from Gladstone and Trouble at the Henhouse, and the the kids can frolic on the playground. Fill your belly with tasty treats from Paso Del Norte, Cicchitti’s Pizza, Alaska Wild Fish & Chip Co., Sugar Shack and Yapple Kettle corn. There will be a beer and wine garden open until 9 p.m., and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will begin at dusk. Bring your lightsabers!

The Rick Epting Foundation for the Art’s annual fundraiser is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Heart of Anacortes on the corner of Fourth and O streets in Anacortes. The event features The Penny Stinkers, a silent auction, a raffle and a beer garden supplied by Anacortes Brewery and BBQ from Holy Smoke BBQ. All money raised goes to support REFA’s mission of ‘Enhancing the quality of life in Skagit County and the surrounding area through the arts.

Circus on the Water, an outdoor circus show featuring award-winning circus talents (all in town for the Circus Campout 2018!), is Saturday, Aug. 25, a the Lookout Arts Quarry in Alger. The spectacle of juggling, acrobats, comedy and aerials takes place on a floating dock or suspended above the reflecting lake at the Lookout Arts Quarry — while the audience enjoys the action safely from the terraced seating on the shore. Doors at 7:30, show at 8. All ages are welcome. Tickets available at http://www.circusonthewater.com.

Bellingham Repertory Dance’s 7-Day Dance Festival returns for its second year with artists of all dance styles who come together and create new work. The festival performances are at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., with professional stage lighting and tech. It’s a fast-paced creative process from start to finish. Inspired by the internationally touring 48-Hour Film Project, it is a unique opportunity for dance artists to create something new in one week. Details at bhamrep.org.

Whatcom Center for Early Learning will present the first Bacon & Kegs Festival at the Depot Market Square on Sunday, Aug. 26, at Depot Market Square on Railroad Avenue at Maple Street. The festival will feature beer and cider from local breweries, bacon-inspired foods from local vendors and music by Baby Cakes, Lost at Last and Lindsay Street.The mid-day, all ages session from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will include a photo booth, games and activities (including a Pig-Out tournament), and live music by Lindsay Street and Lost at Last. The evening session, for those 21 and older, will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Both sessions will offer craft beers and ciders from local and regional breweries with a commemorative cup, and an array of bacon-inspired items from local food trucks and restaurants for purchase. VIP ticket holders receive exclusive access to the evening session an hour before general admission, additional tasting tickets and a VIP-only lounge located near the stage. Tickets are on sale now through Whatcom Center for Early Learning’s website, http://www.wcel.net. Tickets for the mid-day session are $18 ($30 VIP) or $5 for kids and non-drinking adults. Tickets for the evening session are $25 ($40 VIP). Whatcom Center for Early Learning provides early intervention services to infants and toddlers from birth to three years old with developmental delays and disabilities.

Western Summer Theatre presents Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” a memory play with its action drawn from the memories of its narrator, Tom Wingfield, played by acting and movement professor Rich Brown, Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 at WWU’s Performing Arts Center Mainstage. Tom is an aspiring poet who toils in a shoe warehouse to support his mother, Amanda, played by professor and chair of the WWU Theatre and Dance department Beth Leonard, and sister, Laura (WWU graduate Eugenia Zapata-Carter). This classic play is directed by New York director Lamby Hedge, who directed “I Love You, You’re perfect, Now Change” last summer. Tickets at 360-650-6146, tickets.wwu.edu.