Circus of Doom! Up-Close with Autism, Women in the Spotlight, and Art in Our City!

Bellingham Circus Guild‘s second annual Halloween show, Beastly, Frightful, Unspeakably Spooky, Circus of Doom!, features hideous and hilarious tricksters, crazy feats of balance, juggling, aerials and acrobats to spook and amaze you at the Cirque Lab, 1401 Sixth St. Hosted by the outlandishly entertaining Deanna Fleysher of Butt Kapinski fame, this show is guaranteed to tickle your funny bone and give you the heebeegeebees. Photo booth! Costume contest! Really tall people! Creepy cocktails! The schedule:

Friday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., 21 and older

Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. all ages; 9 p.m., 21 and older

Sunday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m., all ages

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. all ages; 9 p.m., 21 and older

Tickets through Brown Paper Tickets.



Bellingham’s Kimberly Reeves and her son, Ryan Cunningham, present “Raising Ryan: Living with Autism” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Village Books Readings Gallery, 1200 11th St.

Kim is a professor of biology at Whatcom Community College and a contributing writer for Autism Parenting Magazine. A firm believer in the value and strength of community, Kim has served as a board member of F.A.C.E.S. Northwest (Families for Autism Care, Education and Support), a local summer day camp for autistic children in Whatcom County; has worked closely with her local school district; and assists with her son’s Special Olympics activities. She provides informational support to families processing an autism diagnosis or struggling to understand and navigate their rights and responsibilities as parent advocates and guardians.

Ryan is a musician, computer tech, linguist extraordinaire, and Special Olympian, and is participating in a post-secondary program to hone his independent living skills. In the past few years Ryan has developed a keen sense of social justice, believing all peoples deserve equality and respect and hopes to publish children’s book in the future



Dragon Tales Productions presents the world premiere of “The Female Persuasion” by Bellingham’s Judith Owens-Lancaster at 7 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11 at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St.

Dragon Tales Productions was founded by Owens-Lancaster to inspire, encourage, and support emerging playwrights. This play is the second in her efforts to bring original theater to our community; it is her hope that it will inspire new playwrights to step forward and offer (with her help) their new creations as well.

The plot: Ethel just wants to see her eldest daughter get married but everything seems to have gone awry starting when there is no room In the inn for the wedding party to dress so they are relegated to a storage room; the father of the bride may have lost his shirt but gained his soul, and the groom’s former girlfriend has shown up causing the bride to rip her dress kicking the commode in anger.

The play is a celebration of the ingenuity, creativity and resourcefulness of women when the chips are down. Whew! It all takes place in one interesting afternoon.

Owens-Lancaster is a native of Bellingham who lived in New York City for 30 years, where she pursued a career in the performing arts as a singer and actress. Now retired and living back in her hometown, she is the recipient of the 2016 Mayor’s Award for Contributions to the Performing Arts in Bellingham.

Tickets are $15 at the door (no credit cards, please); ahead of time please phone 360-920-6332 or email playsanddragontales@gmail.com.



A special reception to celebrate the installation of a bronze bust honoring celebrated Pacific Northwest author Ella Rhoads Higginson will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 2, in WWU’s Western Libraries Reading Room, (Wilson Library fourth floor central) and will include refreshments and live music.

At the turn of the 20th century, Higginson was the most influential Pacific Northwest literary writer in the U.S. Among her many honors and awards, she was named the first Poet Laureate of Washington state in 1931. However, like many women writers after World War I, over time Higginson and her writings fell into obscurity.

Higginson was a close friend of Western’s founding librarian Mabel Zoe Wilson, and her papers were ultimately deposited in the Center for Pacific Northwest Studies at Western Libraries. Laura Laffrado, of Western’s English department, conducted extensive research about Higginson in the Western Libraries Heritage Resources collections, which led to the publication of her recent book, “Selected Writings of Ella Higginson: Inventing Pacific Northwest Literature.”

As part of Laffrado’s work to restore recognition of Higginson as a significant voice in American literature, she raised donations from generous faculty, staff, students, friends of Western, and friends of Pacific Northwest women writers to fund the creation of the Higginson bust. The bust will be installed near the north entrance of Wilson Library, across from the portrait of Mabel Zoe Wilson.

“I am thrilled that this beautiful bronze bust will have a home in the foyer of Wilson Library, and am so pleased that Ella Higginson’s connection to Western and the Western Libraries is being recognized and celebrated,” says Laffrado.

For more information, contact Laffrado at Laura.Laffrado@wwu.edu or 360-650-2886.

One of the coolest shops in town, Ideal, 1227 Cornwall Ave., hosts its 11th annual collaboration with Western Washington University Industrial Design from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Nov. 2 Downtown Art Walk. Meet the designers and get first dibs on their smart, sustainable products.

The ReMade project challenges students to design with sustainability in mind, encouraging the reuse, recycling, or repurposing of material.This year the junior studio is presenting 12 modern design solutions in a culinary theme. A limited number of each product will be available for sale at Ideal through Nov. 16 while supplies last. Details on the shop at www.anidealshop.com, 360-752-5522. On the same night, WWU Department of Design with the support of Faithlife present a large-scale musical animation exhibition projected onto the side of the historic 7-story Flatiron building downtown Bellingham. The evening features 12 short pieces from BFA Design students playing on loop between 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Time to create art for our town! The City of Bellingham is seeking original artwork to be installed on six traffic boxes located in the downtown Arts District. The goal of the project is to reinforce a sense of place and enhance the identity of the district while adding beauty and interest to the streetscape. Additionally, the project provides a unique format in the public realm for artists to display their work, exposing the community to artwork where it is least expected.

Also, the City and Downtown Bellingham Partnership are working together to enhance the alley adjacent to the public parking garage to encourage pedestrian activity, increase use of the garage, and provide opportunities for public artwork in unexpected locations.

The city is specifically seeking artists that are able to create anamorphic artwork. The project budget is $5,000 for design, materials and all expenses associated with the installation of the artwork.For details, visit https://www.cob.org/services/arts/Pages/public-art.aspx or call Shannon Taysi, Program Specialist, Planning and Community Development, at 360-778-8360.

