Musicians Return to Bellingham! Music Sale at WWU! Puzzle Hunt!

Those of you who’ve been in Bellingham for a while may remember singer and acclaimed Jew’s harp player Larry Hanks, who could be heard on the radio with his deep bass voice, and seen behind the circulation desk at Bellingham Public Library’s Children’s Room. He returns to perform in Bellingham with Deborah Robins and Steven Strauss from 8 to 10 p.m. tonight, April 8, at Greene’s Corner, 2208 James St., singing cowboy songs and lots more. $15 suggested donation. Get a sneak peak at http://www.larryhanks.com

Peadar Macmahon will be home from Ireland for part of April, and will play several times while he’s here, beginning with a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Sylvia Center, 205 Prospect St. He says, “This will be the fourth year that I have hosted a celebration of Irish song with a great group of respected performers from Whatcom County.The theme for this years event will be Irish love songs. Each participant will perform one or two Irish love songs that they have chosen and I am delighted that this year we will have quite a few songs in Gaelic.” Admission is $10 at the door.

The program:

Harper Stone: “An Chùilfhionn” (“The Coolin”) “Raglan Road”

Evan Ingalls: “Ag Cassadh an tsùgàin,” “Tà mè mo shuì”

Helen Scholtz: “Marie’s Wedding,” “South Wind”

Marie Eaton: “One I Love,” “Siùil a Rùin”

Flip Breskin: “Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms”

David Donohue: “Ever the Winds,” “The Dear Irish Boy”

Derek Duffy: “Nancy Spain,” “When You Were Sweet Sixteen”

Richard Scholtz: “The Willow Tree”

Peadar MacMahon: “Is ar Erieann nì neosainn cè hī,” “The Galway Shawl”

You can sample his new recordings at peadarmacmahon.com

Register by Thursday, April 11, to join WWU’s family friendly brain-stretching outdoor adventure race, the WWU Great Puzzle Hunt which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 on campus. Open to all, it’s like a scavenger hunt, but with hands-on, teamwork required, puzzle-solving. Registered teams are assigned a QR code and connected to a game platform on their smartphones. Your mission: Reach the outdoor location shown on your screen and scan QR code (which starts clock) to receive the puzzle. Don’t forget your bag of scissors, tape and hole punch to MacGyver your way through. Once you determine and enter code words, the clock stops, and you are sent to the next destination. Connect all the code words to complete the game. There can be up to six members on a team, in four divisions. Each team member younger than 14 must be accompanied by parent/guardian. Check out the FAQs at https://www.greatpuzzlehunt.com/. See last year’s event to find out more, or contact the event organizer, Millie Johnson, Millie.Johnson@wwu.edu.



Western Washington University’s Music Library once again hosts a sale of sheet music, music books, CDs, and LPs, all for one dollar from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 11-12 at the music library in the Performing Arts Center, 516 High St.



Pacific Northwest Opera is looking for stage hands and spot operators for its upcoming production of “RIng of Nibelung” at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon. Rehearsals are April 28,29, 30, May 1. Performances are May 3, 5 (matinee), 10, and 12 (matinee). Stipend and transportation from Bellingham provided. Please send resume to mkahn@pnopera.org

And if you’ve not heard, Marla Bronstein has complete the lineup for the popular, family-friendly Elizabeth Park concert series, which takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 20 through Aug. 22. There’ll be food trucks on site, and picnics, lawn chairs and blankets are all part of the fun of the free series. Donations are highly encouraged!

June 20: Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers,” gypsy jazz and swing

June 27: Kaeli Earle Trio, jazz, funk originals, covers and jams

July 4: Brian Butler and Bridge, rockin rock and steamy blues

July 11: Sir Reginold Cosgrove and His Nighttime Singers, eclectic, throwback top, folk-rock

July 18: Di Young Combo, sultry jazz and pop

July 25: Fossil Rock, ’50s and ‘60s hits

Aug. 1: Dr. Jimmy And The Swing Time Serenaders Big Band, big band and swing

Aug. 8: Whitewing with The Soul Shaker Horns, sassy soul, funk, blues

Aug. 15: Those Guys, oldskool and newskool dance covers

Aug. 22 Heros, youth rock band