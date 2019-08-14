A Celebration, Music in the Great Outdoors, and Sea Turtles!

Ranger Kidwell-Ross is hosting a house concert for an internationally acclaimed guitarist Miguel De Hoyos at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Local musician Darcy Haughian (perhaps with some friends) will open the event.

For nearly five decades Miguel De Hoyos has traveled the world spreading his passion and love for the guitar. He began studying classical music and composing at the age of 13 at the University of Music in Monterrey, Mexico.

Miguel has a very long list of credits, including being chosen as Mexico’s Music Ambassador to the Art Games during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. He and his wife, KayAnn, have relatives in our area they are visiting and agreed to perform.

Miguel will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts, where Ranger serves on the board of directors. REFA’s current emphasis is to provide funds to allow local underserved youth – whose parents cannot afford instrument rental – to participate in school band. (REFA’s annual fundraiser is Aug. 24 at the Heart of Anacortes; see below for details on that event). The setting will be outdoors on Ranger’s back property at the bus stage amphitheater at 2758 Barrell Springs Road, Bow. Bring a lawn chair if you have one, as well as a small flashlight, and please wear sensible shoes and suitable clothing. Also, since parking is an issue please carpool if at all possible. Be sure to let me know if you need to park in our small disabled parking area.

Miguel is requesting a $20 donation or what you can afford. You can see Miguel play on many YouTube videos (here’s an example of his interpretation of House of the Rising Sun, which he did last year at Kennelly Keys to audience acclaim) or at links from his website,www.migueldehoyos.com.

The Garden of Musical Delights series hosts a special collaboration in tribute to the late great Fat James. Original Fat James Band players Dave Cashin, Chip Hart, and Tracy Arrington have teamed up with Chris Eger to bring you the great Fat James Band sound you know, love, and miss from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2306 Northshore Drive in Agate Bay in Bellingham.

The Fat James Band was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Washington Blues Society in 2019, and this configuration with Chris standing in for James was wildly popular! Parking is limited and carpooling is highly encouraged. Admission is $10 per person or $30 per vehicle (with up to as many people in it as there are seat belts). This is an outdoor show, rain or shine! Contact andie@whitewingmusic.com for more information.

I just returned from Hawaii, and having seen sea turtles make their way to the beach when the sun sets, this caught my eye: The Whiz-Bang Club STEM topic for August is origami sea turtles! Kids in grades K–5 can learn about the various species of sea turtles and their conservation statuses, from threatened to critically endangered, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Blaine Library, 610 Third St. Discover ways that we can help restore populations of these magnificent creatures. Create origami sea turtles to take home. All materials provided. Contact Whitney Motley at 360-305-3637 for details on this free program.

Whatcom Sound Jazz is holding open auditions for its upcoming fall season, now through early September. If you are a soprano or alto singer who loves jazz, this may be your opportunity to join us. Contact 360-961-1559 or whatcomsoundjazz@gmail.com now to set up your 30-minute appointment. More information is available at www.whatcomsoundjazz.org.

Come learn the basic tools for vocal improvisation (aka scatting!), in a safe and supportive environment from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St. with Whatcom Sound Jazz. All levels of experience are welcome. Those completely new to vocal jazz as well as seasoned singers will benefit from these sessions. Come to either one, or come to both! Open to all singers from the community. Suggested donation $10-$20. Contact 360-961-1559.

Join a first-year celebration of Peter James Photography Gallery, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at 1211 Mill Ave., in Fairhaven’s Orca Building. There’ll be wine and appetizers, as well as a drawing and offering special pricing on in-stock metal prints.

Peter says “We have been delighted to welcome thousands of guests to the gallery in the last year, and we are excited to invite you all back to celebrate with us.” Details: 360-733-9377.

“Twisp: The Power of Community” (www.twispmovie.com), a film that explores the question, “In a society that seems increasingly polarized and confrontational, how do some communities manage to get along?” will screen at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Tickets are $10 adults; $5 kids and are available at the door, which opens at 6:30 p.m. Several years in the making, the 40-minute documentary explores the qualities that enable one rural community to thrive, when so many others are dying, or being swallowed up by development. Starting with a telling of the town’s Native and white reconciliation process, the film also shares its successful opposition to a controversial mega ski resort development; its homegrown safety net—from a teen suicide prevention program to a food bank and, more recently, an affordable housing initiative. It also describes the town’s recovery from back-to-back summers of devastating wildfires and its investment in art and local artists as an economic development strategy. To learn more about the project, visit www.twispmovie.com.

The 13th annual Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts fundraiser will be held Aug. 24 at the Heart of Anacortes corner of 4th and O in Anacortes. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with Janie Cribbs & the T. Rust Band taking the stage at 6 p.m. This year’s gala event is themed “Celebrating 50 Years Since Woodstock” and dress from the ‘60s is encouraged. There will be a costume contest with prizes for best ‘60s attire. In addition, guests will be able to bid on a wide variety of silent auction items donated from area businesses and individuals. The Rick Epting Foundation is an all-volunteer, 501-c3 nonprofit whose mission is “Enhancing the quality of life in Skagit County and surrounding areas through the arts.” More information: www.rickeptingfoundation.org