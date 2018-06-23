A Garden Tour, June Tunes and Talks, and Movies on the Roof

Talented Sandy Point gardener John Hansen has once again helped to organize the annual Sandy Point and Neptune Beach Garden Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24. The home gardens are all within a few blocks of each other, but it’s a good idea to carpool, or even cycle or walk. Here are the addresses: 4084 Saltspring Drive; 4169 Saltspring Drive, 4351 Saltspring Drive, 4127 Sucia Drive, 4148 Georgian Drive, and 4160 Georgian Drive. To get to Sandy Point, take Slater Road west, all the way to the end. There’ll be posters and balloons along the way, but if you have questions, call John at 360-380-6409.

Whatcom Symphony Orchestra’s Karen Bailor recently announced the continuing “Classical on Tap” series, where the WSO Brew Crew at the Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, 601 W. Holly St., at 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, through September, and the next one is coming up on June 27. Guests can enjoy craft beers and delicious food while taking in the musical stylings of chamber ensembles. This is a free family-friendly event, so bring the whole gang for a fun evening. Details: WhatcomSymphony.com.

2018 James W. Scott Research Fellow David J. Trimbach presents “Place Matters: Understanding Sense of Place for Communities, Policy, and Planning” at noon Thursday, June 28, at Western Washington University’s Wilson Library’s Special Collection (sixth floor). Using examples from his own research and experiences, as well as archival collections at Center for Pacific Northwest Studies, Trimbach will discuss sense of place and how it relates to communities, policy, and planning. For more on the free event, contact CPNWS archivist Ruth Steele, Ruth.Steele@wwu.edu, 360-650-7747.

An extraordinary songwriter, singer, and guitarist, Bellingham’s Tracy Spring has won multiple regional awards for her compelling vocals, versatile guitar playing and reflective songwriting. She displays a style all her own while combining blues, swing, old rhythm and blues, jazz, and folk. She is a seasoned performer in folk venues and festivals throughout North America and Australia, and we are lucky to have her perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Chuckanut Center, (the former rose garden), at 103 Chuckanut Drive N. Doors open at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $10 at the “door” — there’ll be no door if the weather’s good! Proceeds will help fund Tracy’s upcoming foray into the wilds of Alaska to study environmental rhetoric, “The Art of Persuasion in a Time of Crisis,” at the Inian Islands Institute.

Planning ahead: Tracy also let me know that at 7 p.m. sharp on Sunday, July 29, Jezebel’s Mother travels from Eastern Oregon with their bluesy-rootsy-lively-lovely music to perform a house/deck concert in Molly Monahan’s beautiful garden. Tracy is a guest performer at the event. Please RSVP to MollyMonahan@roseroyce.net, so she can set up and be able to advise you of any changes in the venue. Doors open at 6:30.

One of my favorite summer series is Rooftop Cinema, which kicks off Friday, June 29, with “Clueless.” Hosted by the Pickford Film Center, the series continues with “The Big Lebowski” on July 27, and (in my opinion, the super-great) “Napoleon Dynamite” on Aug. 24. The movies are shown on a big screen atop the Commercial Street Garage (the Parkade), 1300 Commercial St. Admission is free, and each screening features entertainment appropriate to the movie (‘90s karaoke with Aireekah and a music video dance party with “Clueless,” bowling and more with “The Big Lebowski,” and yummy Tater Tots and glamour shots with “Napoleon Dynamite.” The parties begin at 6:30 p.m., and films are shown when it gets dark. Plus there’s Boundary Bay beer and food trucks, and you can park for free on floors one through four. Bring a chair!

Michael Copland, of Bellingham Schools, is helping to organize a very special annual event: The Bellingham Public Schools Foundation hosts the Ray Downey (Brother Ray) Fundraiser that supports instrumental coaches for the sixth-grade band classrooms in the district. It’s at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Boundary Brewery, 1109 Railroad Ave., in the outdoor tent space on June 30, and features The Atlantics and Sapphire Winds, who are donating their time in support of the event. Details: http://www.bellinghamschoolsfoundation.org.