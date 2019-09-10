A Sexy and Sassy Evening in Bellingham

Posted on Facebook in June was an audition notice for “Sugar: An Original Cabaret,” Here’s what was sought: “dancers with background in jazz, hip hop, contemporary, and cabaret style dancing. Dancers please bring heels. Sexy attire encouraged.”

A joint production of American Theater Northwest—a regional theater company founded by director Brie Turoff Mueller’s husband, Western Washington University professor Evan Mueller—and Sadi Girl Productions, the musical theater show, “Sugar” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17 and at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Underground Nightclub, 211 E. Chestnut St., with a live band. It’s a no-holds barred, powerful staging of women who empower each other in their sexuality and friendship through song, dance, and story. (One of the songs tells the women to “lift you to your higher ground,” which they do, physically and metaphorically.) At the rehearsal I attended, choreographer Tatyana Stahler, who dances with Bellingham Repertory Dance, guided the seven-member cast through sassy moves which can be described aptly from the song from “A Chorus Line” — “Tits and Ass.” That’s what Stahler tells them: “Lots of booty!” she says with enthusiasm. And the dancers — all over 21, of various body types — comply with precision, in a style reminiscent of Bob Fosse.

But there are a couple of previews you might catch, both fundraisers: the first is at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., and the show has a clever title (because it features more than just the “Sugar” cast), “WinkWink, YesYes“ and is a fundraising event for Planned Parenthood. The second is a more private fundraiser directly for the show and American Theater Northwest, at 6 p.m. Sept. 22, at Wink Wink, a woman-owned, identity-inclusive sex shop located at 1305 Commercial St.

For tickets or more information on the show, go to http://sugartheshow.com/index.html/.

Share this post with your friends!