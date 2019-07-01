A Trio of Thought-Provoking Plays at the Firehouse

If the rehearsal I saw on June 25 for Bellingham TheatreWorks’ Summer Repertory Theatre’s production of “Wit” is an indication, audiences are in for a treat of professional and polished plays this month.

Director Kayla Adams patiently took her time running her actors through their dialogue and staging in three to five minute fragments, refining how the actors’ lines should be spoken, where they should be standing, and how they interacted with each other.

Artistic director Mark Kuntz and producing director Steve Lyons have assembled a talented cast and crew that will bring to life three very different plays, Margaret Edson’s “Wit,” Sarah Ruhl’s “The Clean House,” and Tennessee Williams “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” in repertory six times a week, Tuesday, July 2, through July 28 at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave.

All of the plays have to do with how people cope with death and changing relationships in sometimes subtle, sometimes dramatic ways.

Among the well-known performers are Heather Dudenbostel, Zach Harrison, Jim Lortz, Beth Leonard, Evan Mueller, Terry Sacks, Beth Wallace, and Isabelle Bushue.

Shows are at 8 p.m.; 4 p.m. Sundays. Season tickets for all three plays are $50. Individual tickets are $20 each. “The Wisdom of Wit” tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available at Brown Paper Tickets.

For details on the plays and more, go here or Facebook, or read Deborah M Bernard’s story on the summer season in the July issue of Entertainment News NW.

A special performance, “The Wisdom of “Wit,” is Megan Cole’s dramatized lecture of Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Wit” for which Cole played the leading role in the original production at the South Coast Repertory in 1995. In “The Wisdom of “Wit,” onstage for one performance only, at 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, Cole leads the audience through the play’s gripping story, alternately acting every character and interpreting the play’s perspectives on important end-of-life issues. It’s appropriate for those who have seen “Wit” as well as those who intend to see “Wit.”

The 55-minute performance will be followed by a talk back led by Cole and Marie Eaton of the Palliative Care Institute.