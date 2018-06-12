All You Need to Know About Your Summer Music Series

A disclaimer: I nominated organizers Amanda Grove, Peter Roberts, and Marla Bronstein for the recent Mayor’s Arts Awards (the ceremony was on May 2) for the Concerts in the Park series, hosted by Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.

Here’s why: other towns may have summer concerts, but it’s pretty rare that our concerts (all free, but donations to the bands are encouraged) take place at such incredibly scenic places.

Elizabeth Park, at Elizabeth and Madison street, where concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays June 21 through Aug. 23, is a throwback to the times of Norman Rockwell, where families gather around the gazebo for old-fashioned fun, complete with ice cream from Mallard (and other food vendors). Concerts are hosted by The Eldridge Historical Society and supported by Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.

June 21: Heroes

June 28: Stirred Not Shaken

July 5: Out of the Ashes

July 12: Broken Bow String Band

July 19: Flattery

July 26: The Walrus

Aug. 2: bandZandt

Aug. 9: Dana Lyons

Aug. 16: High Mountain String Band

Aug. 23: The Replayzments

Maritime Heritage Park, at Holly Street and Central Avenue, is fast evolving to an anchor in the downtown arts district, with cool acoustics in the amphitheater. Kulshan Land Trust sponsors a beer garden for this series, but the bands are definitely family-friendly. Concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m.

July 14: Squirrel Butter String Band

July 21: Baby Cakes

July 28: The Anniversary Boys

Boulevard Park, 470 Bayview Drive, may be the city park with the most gorgeous view. Sailboats often line the bay to hear the music. Concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 4: The Atlantics

Aug. 11: Acorn Project

Aug. 18: Arete Quartet

Parking is a bit of a problem at these concerts, so if you can, walk, ride your bike, take the bus, or carpool.

In July, enjoy Friday evenings of dance at Fairhaven Village Green at 10th Street and Mill Avenue. Local instructors will teach social dance styles, then you can practice to DJ tunes until the sun sets in a free series, co-sponsored by Bellingham Parks and Rec and Bellingham Dance Company. Lessons are from 7 to 7:45 p.m., followed by dancing until 9:30 p.m.

July 6: Two-step country with Glenn Clark of Bellingham Dance Company

July 13: Argentine Tango with TangoLife

July 20: Ballroom dance with waltz lesson by Bellingham Dance Company

July 27: Salsa with Antonio Diaz from Rumba Northwest

Aug. 3: East Coast Swing with Damian Cade from Bham Hop

Aug. 10: Blues Fusion and West Coast Swing with Annika Peterson from Bellingham Dance Company

Also in July, enjoy live music and learn new dances with instruction from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays at the Fairhaven Village Green. These are free events, but donations are appreciated.

July 1: Sea Breeze Jazz Band

July 15: Swamp Soul

July 22: Alma Villegas

July 29: Balkanarama

And there’s more: Downtown Bellingham Partnership again hosts Downtown Sounds from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, July 11-Aug. 8, on Bay Street between Prospect and Magnolia. The free, family-friendly outdoor concerts features performances by popular bands, local food vendors, a beer and wine garden, and an all-ages Family Alley.

July 11: Acorn Project with Hot House Jazz Band

July 18: Petty or Not with Dirty Ferns

July 25: Tatanka with Mr. Feelgood & the Firm Believers

Aug. 1: MarchFourth with Robt Sarazin Blake & The Letters

Aug. 8: Klozd Sirkut with Mōtus

More information at https://www.downtownbellingham.com/events or on Facebook, Downtown Sounds 2018.

Boundary Bay Brewery, 1109 Railroad Ave., hosts live music nearly every night of the week in summertime! Southern Fried Sundays at 6 p.m., Irish and Folk Mondays at 6 p.m., Out of the Ashes at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Stringband Thursdays from 4 to 11 p.m., Fryday Fish Fry from 4 to 9 p.m. Get details at https://www.bbaybrewery.com/events.

Hotel Bellwether hosts live music through the summer, with cover charges for some gigs.

Here’s the lineup:

Blues, Brews & BBQ, 5-9 p.m.

June 14: The Shannanagins

June 21: Groovebot

June 28: SpaceBand

July 4: The Atlantics

July 5: Miller Campbell

July 12: TBA

July 19: Baby Cakes

July 26: Stacy Jones Band

Aug. 2: Mama Dirty Skirt

Aug. 9: The Staxx Brothers

Aug 16: The Atlantics

Aug. 23: Chris Eger Band

Aug. 30: Baby Cakes

Sept. 6: Miller Campbell

Sept. 13: SpaceBand

Friday/Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

June 15: Adrian Clarke

June 16: RavisKole

June 22: TBA

June 23: Kirk Roa

June 29-30: Nick Swanson

Sunday Jazz, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

July 1: Chad Petersen Trio

July 8: Anissa Snyder Quartet

July 15: Sonja Lee Quartet

July 22: Janette West Quartet

July 29: Alicia Dauber Quintet

Aug. 5: Sonja Lee Quartet

Aug. 12: Anissa Snyder Quartet

Aug. 19: Alicia Dauber Quintet

Aug. 26: Janette West Quartet

Details: 360-392-3100, http://hotelbellwether.com.

One more event of note: Bellingham’s Kaeli Earle, who just graduated from The Berklee College of Music in Boston, writes her own jazzy originals for bass and vocals (with a few standards thrown in), and is back in town with her musical pals, drummer Alex Roemmele and saxophonist and keyboardist Conner Helms to kick off their West Coast tour to Portland, San Francisco, San Diego and many stops in between. Kaeli’s one of the most enthusiastic and, dare I say, adorable upright bass players I’ve seen (she sings her rendition of “Make You Feel My Love” with such gentle passion). Her parents, Chuck and Lorraine Earle, are hosting a house concert this Friday, June 15, at 671 N Lake Samish Drive. It’s a potluck, and the house opens at 6 p.m with music beginning at 7. Donations to the musicians are highly encouraged (food and gas cost money on the road!). Please call ahead if you’re planning to come, 360-201-9714. For more about her, including music samples, go to https://kaeliearle.wixsite.com/epklive.