Allied Arts Holiday Festival, Alcoholic Poetry, and The Beatles! Plus Lots More!

With a Little Help From Her Friends (this means YOU!), Flip Breskin, singer and multi-instrumentalists (and purveyor of many events, both community and musical), hosts a Beatles Sing-Along from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St. Bring your voices, and even your guitars and ukes if you want, she says and join the Seatles (Peter Langston, Robin McGillveray, Mark Ouellette, and John Reagan), who lead the huge Beatles sing-along at the Northwest FolkLife Festival every year. Can’t remember the words to all the songs? No worries! The lyrics will be projected in large font on the walls! Beatles attire is highly encouraged! Bring snacks to share at intermission! Donations of $5 to $25 at the door go to the Bellingham Folk Festival. Here’s a radio announcement on the gig! For details, go to the event on Facebook or contact Flip at 360-712-5611(cell or text).

The 39th Annual Allied Arts Holiday Festival of the Arts runs Friday, Nov. 16, through Dec. 24 at the former Terra Organica Public Market, 1530 Cornwall Ave, with more than 100 local artisans and craftspeople showcasing their holiday goods, including unique gifts, specialty foods, jewelry, and paintings.There’ll be artist demos, workshops and music on weekends, as well as family art projects. Festival hours: Seven days a week 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Open until 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 for the Downtown Art Walk,closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. The festival will close at 3 p.m, Dec. 24. Details: 360-676-8548, alliedarts.org.

The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center (WDRC) invites the community to join in honoring eight remarkable individuals and organizations who have helped build peace in Whatcom County. The Peace Builder Award winners will be recognized at the 16th Annual Peace Builders Awards Gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in Bellingham Technical College’s Settlemyer Hall, 3028 Lindbergh Ave. Each of this year’s award winners represent unique and important efforts to build trust, promote healing, resolve conflicts, and contribute to a more peaceful community. The recipients of the 2018 Peace Builder Awards are:

Education Award: Jill Iwasaki, for partnering with families and communities in the Ferndale School District to address trauma, solve complex problems, and support healthy youth development.

Organization Award: Skookum Kids, for connecting foster children in Whatcom County to safe and loving homes.

Arts Award: Dustin Willetts and the Kulshan Chorus, for using music to “break the silence” about gender-based violence.

Youth Award: Students for Action, for leading inclusive community conversations about safe school environments.

Program Award: Page and the Northwest Youth Services Queer Youth Project, for using education, counseling, and advocacy to support LGBTQ youth.

Reconciliation Award: Satpal Sidhu and the Healing Arch Project, for memorializing the history, experience, and contributions of immigrants to Whatcom County.

Healthcare Award: Micki Jackson, for convening and fostering intergenerational dialogue about end-of-life and palliative care.

Collaboration Award: Jared Jones-Valentine and the Unity Coal Mine Bridge Project, for engaging community members in celebrating diversity and building neighborhood pride.

In addition to the awards ceremony, event guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a chef-inspired dinner, a silent auction and dessert dash, live music, and poems from the winners of the 2018 Youth Peace Poetry Contest. Tickets are $60 and may be purchased online at whatcomdrc.org or by calling 360-676-0122.



Noon Road poet Jim Bertolino has assembled “Last Call,” a diverse and exciting collection of poems that articulates all things alcoholic, and he’ll host a group reading from this new anthology at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Village Books, 1200 11th St. “Last Call” contains 177 poems from poets in 31 states and four countries: the U.S., Canada, India, and South Korea. Included among the 154 poets who give voice to these poems are Judith Barrington, Ellen Bass, Barbara Crooker, Mark Donnelly, Timons Esaias, Paul Hostovsky, Meg Kearney, Tod Marshall, Kathleen McClung, and Michael Waters. Within these pages you will discover Odes, poems about writing, poems set in bars, poems in celebration, poems of grief and loss, humorous poems, poems about nature, and who knows what else.

Celebrate winter in the Pacific Northwest with a magical evening of beautiful choral music, solos, candles, and poetry at a Bellingham tradition, “A Light in the Darkness,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Church of the Assumption, 2116 Cornwall Ave., featuring the Western Washington University Concert Choir, conducted by Leslie Guelker-Cone. Tickets are $15, $12 and $8, available through the WWU Box Office, 360-650-6146. and at the door.

The group Childsplay will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., in Mount Vernon. Irish singer Karan Casey, Keith Murphy, Mark Roberts, and step dancer Kevin Doyle will also performing with the group.

Childsplay is a group of 22 musicians based in New England whose fiddlers share one thing in common: they all play on violins made by Massachusetts luthier Bob Childs. The Childsplay concert will present fiddle music from all genres set in exciting and intriguing arrangements. Call 360-336-8955 or go to lincolntheatre.org for tickets.



Listen to Whatcom Symphony Orchestra’s next installment of its annual Harmony from Discord series, which highlights music that transcends oppression, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Featured artist is cellist Clive Greensmith, formerly of the Tokyo String Quartet, performing Pál Hermann’s Cello Concerto in its United States premiere.

Pál Hermann was a virtuoso cellist and composer born to a Jewish family in Budapest, Hungary in March of 1902, Hermann was captured in France in 1944 and sent to Auschwitz and died at age 42. Hermann’s music shows many cultural influences interwoven lyrically on a solid Hungarian-German music tradition of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Based entirely on music written by Hermann in the 1920s, Italian composer Fabio Conti arranged what Hermann could not finish.

Hermann’s grandson, Paul van Gastel, says about the piece: “When I hear my grandfather’s music played publicly, I feel a 95-year long journey is completed between the composer’s idea to the listener’s ear. This cello concerto joins Hermann’s virtuoso cello playing with his music writing. A unique combination in one person, and you can hear it! When I get to the fourth movement, I feel Pál is alive and with me.”

The program also includes Mahler’s “Totenfeier” (“Funeral Rites”), originally composed as a symphonic poem in 1888. Mahler later incorporated the work as the first movement of his second symphony, completed in 1894 and Viktor Ullmann’s “Variations and Fugue on a Hebrew Theme.” The climax of Ullmann’s Seventh Piano Sonata, Variations and Fugue on a Hebrew Theme, was composed from inside the Theresienstadt Concentration Camp (known also as Terezín) after he was deported from Prague in 1942. Ullmann wrote of his time in Terezín: “Our endeavor with respect to arts was commensurate with our will to live.”

Here’s more about the concert from music director Yaniv Attar.

Concert attendees are invited to attend a free pre-concert lecture about the repertoire by Ryan Dudenbostel at 2:15 p.. in the Walton Theatre. The lecture is free; however, seats fill quickly.For concert tickets, call the theater at 360-734-6080 or go to mountbakertheatre.com.



Canadian singer, singer, flute player and whistle player Norah Rendell heads up a powerful song-based trio with top-notch multi-instrumentalists Brian Miller and Randy Gosa at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the YWCA Ballroom, 1026 N. Forest St. Inspired by Celtic traditions from Newfoundland to Minnesota, Norah Rendell and the Lost Forty unearth heirloom songs with Irish-American and Canadian roots and perform them with passion and nuance. Tickets are $18 at the door.