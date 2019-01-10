B.O.A.T. Festival Showcases Plays By Local Thespians

Bellingham Theatre Guild hosts the seventh annual Bellinghamster One-Act Theatre (BOAT) Festival (organized, as always, by Sean Walbeck) Monday, Jan. 14, through Jan. 26 at the guild playhouse, 1600 H St.

The “fringe-style” festival presents a mix of 12 short works produced by mostly local writers, directors, and actors. A $10 festival pass will gain you access to all performances.

For an easy-to-read schedule, I’m just copying and pasting the whole thing from the BTG website (subject to last-minute changes):

SLATE A

Monday, Jan. 14;, Friday, Jan. 18; Wednesday, Jan. 23

7 p.m.

Anna Esther Productions presents “Show And Tell: A Life So Far”

Written and directed by Lynne Lohr

Cast: Lynne Lohr

Writer’s note: From my well-examined and abundant life, I present symbols as I tell the stories of the most impactful experiences so far.

Monologue with possible brief audience participation

For ages 14 and older

Warnings: Mature subject matter

7:40 p.m.

Dragon Tales Productions presents “The Gathering”

Written and directed by Judith Owens-Lancaster

Cast: Karen Edland, Sally Lubetich, Carolyn Gill, Dana Crediford, Linda Telfer, and Amy Landino

A victim of domestic violence, Emma learns what are true friends as they show their

unwavering support and guidance.

Drama

Ages 16 and older

No warnings

8:20 p.m.

Blaine Community Theater presents “Rock: The Non-Musical”

Written by Mikael R. Kenoyer

Directed by Nick McDonald

Cast: David Bolden, Sandy Brewer, Mikael R. Kenoyer, Deborah Manley

Painting and hiding “kindness” rocks is an innocuous way of putting love out into the world. Until it’s an obsession. Then it’s just moving rocks from one place to another.

Drama

Ages 14 and older

No warnings

SLATE B

Tuesday, Jan. 15; Saturday, Jan. 19; Thursday, Jan. 24

7 p.m.

Firefly Productions Inc. presents “The Emperor’s Huge Tie”

Written by Keefe Healy and Suzanne Mackay

Directed by Suzanne Mackay

Lighting Design: Dominic Salas

Cast: Ephraim Kurszweski, Adaryn Healy, Max Suwarno, Corinne Charbonneau, Finn McNutt, Keefe Healy, Suzanne Mackay, Keegan Healy, Fiske Healy, Margaret Mackay

Puppets designed and created by: Keefe Healy, Suzanne Mackay, and Amanda Timmins

All stories have been told before, been heard, agreed to and then ignored. Not just once but many times, in many ways for many crimes,” Firefly Productions mixes masks and puppets folklore and myths to tell a familiar story with a new twist.

Drama, Puppetry

For ages14 and older

No warnings

7:40 p.m.

Dagboek Productions presents “Writer’s Block”

Written and directed by Heidi Sackerson

Cast: Natasha McPhaden, Brendan Francis

Ever wonder what’s going through a writer’s head when they’re trying desperately to make a deadline, but just can’t seem to write? It’s a lot like this.

Comedy

Ages 14 and older

Warning: Language and mild drug references.

8:20 p.m.

Lost Borders Productions presents “Wall”

Written and directed by Michael Wallace

Cast: Woody Ciskowski, Suzie Clark

Set design: Clare Tatarsky

They are going up everywhere, but what are these “Wall” things, anyway? A fast-paced exploration of the barriers that keep us safe, divide, and starve us.

Tragi-pastoral comedy without manners

Ages 12 and older

Warnings: Language, adult themes

9 p.m.

Freethinkly presents “Bedeviled Advocate”

Written and directed by John Gonzales

Cast: Kennedy Ranier and John Gonzales

A young woman facing an ultimate life decision takes a unique approach to testing her resolve. She invites home a retired lawyer to argue against her choice and her god. Meanwhile, he has demons of his own to exorcise.

Drama

Ages 12 and older

Warnings: Adult themes and concepts but no age-inappropriate content.

SLATE C

Wednesday, Jan. 16, Monday, Jan. 21; Friday, Jan. 25

7 p.m.

S.O.A.P. Box Players presents “Accommodation”

Written and directed by Marla Bronstein

Cast: Christine Griffin, Christopher Coombs, Dawn Stoyanoff, Gavin Grant, James Christianson, Jacob Merz, Kathryn Murray, Ken Gunning, Marissa Oesterling, Marla Bronstein, Stephanie Blankers

Why would someone not want to “fix” being deaf? This question arises, sometimes in “Deaf” families. (Spoiler alert: this play will not answer that question.) All performances of “Accommodation” are voiced and signed.

Family drama

Ages 12 and older

Warnings: Some adult language

7:40 p.m.

Firefly Productions presents “Intentionally Ambiguous”

Written by Keefe Healy

Directed by Suzanne Mackay

Lighting design: Dominic Salas

Cast: Keefe Healy, Karianne Nelson, Bradley M. Dillon, Suzie Clark, Siggie Lytle, Elena Stecca

Sometimes what a story’s about depends more on who’s watching than who does the telling. “Intentionally Ambiguous” combines three stories that may or not be related, that may or may not have anything to do with dinner, delivery, or New Balance shoes.

Drama

Ages 14 and older

No warnings

SLATE D

Thursday, Jan. 17; Tuesday, Jan. 22; Saturday, Jan. 26

7 p.m.

Anbahar’s Black Market Theatre presents “Moving Day”

Written by Sean Walbeck

Directed by Shawn Fuller

Cast: Alycia Francis, Eliott Glasser, Desiree Roy and one other actor

On the last day in their Birch Bay home, a couple watches local kids play on the beach.

Drama

14 and older

Warnings: Adult situations

7:40 p.m.

Horsefeathers Productions presents “The Ring”

Adapted from a Davy McGowan story by Lucy D’Mot

Directed by Joan Prinz

Cast: Eddie Lester, Jill Likkel, Paul Niemi, and Elizabeth Sheinkopf

Ricky finds a beautiful gold ring in his garden; he cleans it up and gives it to his wife for her birthday. Surprising shenanigans ensue.

Thriller

Ages 14 and older

Warnings: Medieval cussing and violence

8:20 p.m.

Dragon Tales Productions presents “All in a Day’s Work”

Written and directed by Judith Owens-Lancaster

Cast: Joan Prinz, Paul Niemi, and Kristine Nordby

Our aging actress hasn’t had a film in donkey’s years until an old friend casts her in a horror film. Who knows? This could be the role that revives her career.

Comedy

Ages 12 and older

No warnings



Share this post with your friends!