Banned Books, Territorial Courthouse events, Brazilian Tunes, and Here Comes the Sun(dial)

The South Fork Valley Community Association, In association with the Deming Library, and in observance of Banned Books Week, hosts a screening of “Where the Wild Things Are” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept, 21, at the Community Hall in Van Zandt, 4106 Valley Highway in Deming, at the corner of Highway 9 and Potter Road just across the road from Everybody’s Store (which, by the way, is for sale)). Featuring a 120” screen, Surround Sound and free popcorn!

A rather headstrong but highly imaginative young boy named Max runs away from home only discover a land across the sea inhabited by giant beasts whose custom it is to eat invading strangers. Will Max survive? Well, maybe, if he proclaims himself King!

Incredibly, the classic children’s book penned by Maurice Sendak was banned by many schools and libraries. Come find out why, and what Banned Books Week means to you.

Suggested donation is $5 per person, $10 a family. NOTE: This film is rated PG.

For additional information, email southforkvalley@aol.com, or call 360-592-2297.

Whatcom County Territorial Courthouse, 1308 E St., hosts a comedy night at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, to benefit the Lupus Foundation. Rick Tremaine’s family is donating the venue, and nine local comedians are donating their time and talent. Donations are $7 for adults $7 and $5 for students. Parental guidance is suggested, however.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29, there will be a huge annual garage sale at the historic building to benefit the Whatcom County Historical Society and the ongoing preservation of the Whatcom County Territorial Courthouse. Well over 1,000 items will be available. And if anyone has items they would like to donate to the sale, call Tremaine at 360-319-0065.

Help celebrate Bellingham’s first major sundial, along with its beautiful mural from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Ciao Thyme Building, 207 Unity St.

Enjoy music, entertainment, info about sundials, sundial kits – and celebrate the solar noon on the equinox as it casts its shadow on our community’s wonderful new vertical sundial.

Sasch Stephens spent years putting this project together and, in association with Allied Arts, an international competition took place that ultimately commissioned Gretchen Leggitt to paint a beautiful 30′ x 60′ wall mural incorporating the dial. For more complete information on the event, go to the sundial and mural presentation page on the Allied Arts website.

For more information, go to the Facebook event .



Choro das 3 will be performing in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the Lucas Hicks Theater at the Sylvia Center for the Arts,205 Prospect St. Choro das 3 performed at the YWCA Ballroom last year and was a sensation. If you missed them last year, you must see them this time around. Tickets are $15, and are available at: https://sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Give them a listen at http://www.chorodas3.com.br/english.