Beowulf! Elvis! The Atlantics! The Walrus! Dylan Thomas!

The Downtown Bellingham Partnership hosts a holiday rendition of the Commercial Street Night Market from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, in the 1300 block of Commercial Street. It’ll be an evening full of amazing artisan vendors, sweet treats, caroling, fire pits, custom-made wreaths… and live reindeer! Participating are artisan vendors El Fuego Pepper Sauce, Bright & Sunny Ginger Beer, We-Bee Kind, Wild Child Herbs, Free Range Flowers, Sassy Babes Boutique, Northwest Barrel Craft, Art by Ciara, American West, Quinnarie Paper Co., Sattva Photo, Lavenders Blue Handmade Decor, Oso Ghoffrani with The Goat’s Coat, Black Rabbit Bags by Jane Bee, I WOOD for You, Art by Nat Millsap, Three Six Nine Wire Design, Sweet Pea Soap Co., and Bellingham Flag.

Food vendors include Something Cheesy (my personal favorite), Whistle Stop Kettle Corn, and Sugar & Spice Mini Donuts. Activities include an Absolutely Epic light tunnel by Sensebellum, caroling by the students and teachers at Bellinghome School of Music, Sarah Goodin with Meg Yates and Krampus Kon 2018, and Christmas face painting by We Paint Faces. Details on the free event: 360-527-8710, https://www.downtownbellingham.com/.

With an uncanny likeness and incredible voice, Jeffrey Elvis performs the original “Blue Christmas” hits of Elvis Presley at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. A finalist in the Elvis Tribute Artist competitions of both Las Vegas and San Antonio, Jeffrey will be accompanied by Auburn vocalist Andrea Lynne. Be there as Jeffrey and Andrea deliver your favorite Christmas songs like “Silver Bells,” “O Holy Night” and “White Christmas.” And this year, Jeffrey introduces the young Amazing Levi on alto sax. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets at www.elvis.media or call Jay Barry at 360-945-1780.

Celebrate the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, with traditional Celtic and Balkan tunes, original songs, and poetry at a Winter Solstice Concert with SeaMuse at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. A tradition for many years, the concert brings together four friends who love to share their individual art with each other and with their audience. SeaMuse, comprised of Stanley Greenthal, Christos Govetas, Kip Greenthal, and Kim Goldov, plays music from Greece, Turkey, and the Balkans, as well as songs and instrumentals from Brittany, Scotland, and Ireland. A mix of traditional and original, the music touches on themes of love, challenges of the times, and stories from life experience. Tickets, $18 adults, $6 ages 6 to 17, are available at the door, Village Books, the Firehouse, Community Food Co-op and from seamusebellingham.brownpapertickets.com.

The 39th Annual Soulstice Party with The Atlantics kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Lovitt Restaurant, 1114 Harris Ave. The rocking blues and funk band is joined by the Saxquatch Horns in songs arranged by the late Bellingham horn player Ray Downey, including “Every Day will Be Like a Holiday,” “Merry Christmas Baby,” and “Holiday Blues.” Guests include John Anderson, Barry Ulman, Dustin Willetts, and Mary Somerville. Tickets are $10. Reserve at 360-671-7143.

Honey Moon Mead and Cider, 1053 N. State St. (in the alley behind Pepper Sisters) hosts its fourth Beowulf Marathon at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 22. Get ready to bring forth your inner warrior and do battle with the winter blues as readers dive headlong into the granddaddy of all English epics, using Seamus Heaney’s award-winning translation, bringing the ancient poem to a modern audience with vivid, visceral force. Participants will take turns reading for 5 to 10 minute intervals, from Grendel’s scourge of the Mead Hall to Beowulf’s battle with the dragon and the final funeral pyre. The entire event is expected to last 4 to 5 hours; readers and audience members may choose to come and go or stay for the duration. The event is free. Anyone interested in participating can sign up to read by contacting Anna by phone at 360-734-0728 or email at info@honeymoonmeads.com.

The Walrus rocks the Wild Buffalo, 208 W Holly St. from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, with songs made famous by The Beatles, Queen, The Jackson 5, the B-52s, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Tom Petty, The Police, Stevie Wonder, Talking Head and Aretha Franklin, among others. Cover is $10. Details: tusktusk.com, https://wildbuffalo.net/.

With special guest Grace Gouran, Robt Sarazin Blake reprises his collection of songs and stories all having something to do with the holiday season, including a recitation of Dylan Thomas’ prose piece, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at the Sylvia Center, 205 Prospect St. Admission is $15 general, $12 Sylvia Center members and iDiOM passholders, $5 for those 14 and younger. Details: http://sylviacenterforthearts.org/events.