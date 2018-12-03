Bernstein! Ukuleles! Tubas! Prohibition Celebrations! Children’s Book Sale! And Phoebe Wahl!

Celebrating Leonard Bernstein’s centenary this year, Bellingham Music Club presents the award-winning Bergmann Duo, performing four-hand piano selections from “West Side Story” as well as the effervescent Overture to “Candide” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave. These celebrated pianists, Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann, will perform Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” Astor Piazzolla’s delicious nuevo tango, “Oblivion,” plus works by Barber and Rachmaninoff at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the church in BMC’s “Night Beat” performance.

Refreshments will be served after Wednesday’s recital, which is free. Tickets for Thursday’s performance are on sale at bellinghammusicclub.org, at Village Books and at the door: $20 general/$15 seniors. Take-a-teen for free! Visit bellinghammusicclub.org or call 360-305-6526 for more information.



Oh My Gatsby!, a prohibition-themed fundraiser for KMRE 102.3 Radio, begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 (Repeal Day), at the Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St. There will be era-inspired music by DJ Happenstance, so come ready to dance! Expect entertainment from house troupe, the Firefly Dancers, and there’ll be a silent auction with items from local businesses. 1920’s attire is highly encouraged. Suggested donation is $10.

Western Washington University will host its annual Children’s and Young Adult Book Sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec.7 in Haggard Hall, Third Floor West. More than a thousand new children’s and young adult books will be available for purchase, including hardbacks for $5 and paperbacks for $2. Teachers, community members, and readers of all ages are invited to discover and enjoy award-winning titles. Proceeds will support student scholarships to Western’s 16th Annual Children’s Literature Conference, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Western’s Performing Arts Center. Five award-winning children’s and young adult book authors and illustrators will give presentations and answer questions. To register for this year’s conference and find out more, visit wwuclc.com.

On Friday, Dec. 7, Portland-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Samuel Eisen-Meyers returns to Bellingham with his band, The Joyful Noise, to The Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., for a double-single release show. The evening features special guests Morgan Paris Lanza, Monica of Motus, and KLEFTO. Tickets are $10, available in advance through Brown Paper Tickets and at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. & music starts at 9 pm.

Samuel Eisen-Meyers just premiered his first single “Reach”, via XRAY FM, available here for preview. For more information please see the Facebook page.

Bellingham’s award-winning children’s book illustrator and product designer Phoebe Wahl will be having a pop-up sale of her enamelware, home goods, accessories and more during the Downtown Art Walk from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Bison Bookbinding & Letterpress. 112 Grand Ave. There will be discounted seconds as well as mint-condition items. If you placed an order online and would like to pick it up at the pop-up, please email info@phoebewahl.com and it will be put it aside now and ready for pickup on Friday. If you pick up in person we will refund your shipping costs once it’s been picked up.

Kick up your heels at a special acoustic performance and swing dance with Hot House Jazz from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Washington State’s oldest brick building, the Territorial Whatcom County Courthouse, 1308 E St. Gander at the gorgeous 160- year-old fir floors that shall be used to serenade your heart and soles via vintage jazz and blues. Be sure to arrive early for a beginner dance lesson from B’ham Hop. No partner or experience necessary. The event is free, and all ages are welcome.

Tuba and euphonium players of all ages are invited to participate in the 2018 edition of TubaChristmas, conducted by Carla Rutschman on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave., as part of the Holiday Port Festival. The rehearsal is at 9:30 a.m. and the performance is at 11 a.m. Players should bring a music stand and $10 registration fee. Admission to the short concert is free.

The Jazz Project presents the Bellingham Big Band Bash VIII from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Majestic Hall Underground, 1227 N. Forest St. Four Big Bands will play for this quarterly fundraiser to support student scholarships. Performing are the Bellingham Youth Jazz Band, Squalicum High School Jazz Band, Western Washington University Jazz Band, and Dr. Jimmy & the Swingtime Serenaders. Suggested donation of $10 goes toward scholarships for BYJB and WWU Jazz Studies program. Details: 360-650-1066, Event Email: jsherwoodjazzproject@gmail.com

National touring artists and the Northwest’s premier vocal band The Coats will return to Bellingham High School, 1220 Cornwall Ave. with their popular holiday concert, an engaging event for all ages, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Known for tightly arranged interactive performances, The Coats are also known for commitment to music programs at regional high schools and colleges. Their upcoming concert will once again be a major fundraiser for the BHS program. The BHS Showstoppers, Sehome High School Chamber Choir, and Squalicum High School Storm Singers will open the concert with short performances, and join The Coats for a special finale. Tickets are $20 available at Village Books, Brown Paper Tickets and Bellingham High School ASB office. They will also be available at the door, though advanced ticket purchase is recommended.

The Go Janes! perform folk, pop and Americana tunes in a house concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. The Go Janes are Arni Adler, (ukulele), Kathleen Tracy, (guitar and ukulele), and Patrice O’Neill, (ukulele). The triple threat trio features original songwriting, sinuous harmonies, and ukulele and guitar instrumentation. For concert location and information, call 360-671-3480, ore email rob@roblopresti.com. Suggested donation for the performers is $15.