Big Bands on the Green, Irish Musicians at Boundary Bay, “Apocalypse Now,” and Proposals for a New City Event

The A Town Big Band, the Skagit Swings All Star Big Band and Swing Connection will be performing from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Bellingham Big Band Bonanza on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Fairhaven Village Green, 10th Street at Mill Avenue. It’s free! Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and your dancing shoes!

Join host Jan Peters at Irish & Folk Mondays for one of the summer ‘s most exciting concerts on Monday, Aug. 26, at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave.

The evening starts with an open Irish music session from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the featured performance by the formidable duo of button accordion player John Whelan and Irish-American fiddler Brian Conway at 8 p.m.

Both are established as legends in the traditional Irish music world for decades now and have been performing together for more than 30 years.

Jan says you can just pay at the door and it'll be a $10-$20 sliding entrance. But you can purchase tickets on Brown Paper Tickets in advance

The following is straight from The Guardian: “The troubled production of Francis Ford Coppola’s psychedelic Vietnam war epic “Apocalypse Now” has already calcified into the stuff of industry myth: leading man Martin Sheen was nearly felled by a heart attack, second lead Marlon Brando showed up to set too overweight to believably portray a Green Beret, [and] a monsoon seemingly sent by God destroyed thousands of dollars in equipment.

For Coppola, however, […] the new and definitive Final Cut – commemorating the 40th anniversary of the original release – offered him a chance to rewrite his own history. He’s gone back in to edit the film once before, assembling the 202-minute Redux version in 2001. The just-right Final Cut splits the difference between the creative concessions of the original and the unwieldy sprawl of the Redux, a massive feat of film craft reined in to the general neighborhood of perfection.”

The film will be screened at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. Buy tickets in advance here.

What would you do if your child’s killer walked free?

Best-selling author Louise Penny, who lives in a small village south of Montréal, will talk about her new book, “A Better Man,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 Commercial St., in association with Village Books, as part of its Booked at the Baker series. Tickets, $35, $45, $55, are available at the Mount Baker Theatre Box Office, or online at mountbakertheatre.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. A percentage of sales will be donated to support the launch of the Whatcom Museum’s new program, Museum in Mind: Enrichment for People Experiencing Memory Loss. The program provides access to museum experiences in art for adults with dementia and their caregivers.

The City of Bellingham seeks proposals from parties interested in and capable of producing a festival, special event or a unique public experience “Signature Event.” This request seeks to identify a qualified producer with the experience, industry contacts and innovative vision for launching an annual event that will encourage commerce, maximize national and regional exposure, enhance the existing quality of life for residents and become self-sustaining.

In late 2014, the City sought proposals for a signature event which resulted in the establishment of the very successful Bellingham SeaFeast, which will be celebrating its fourth year this fall.

In addition to SeaFeast, Bellingham is fortunate to have many successful events throughout the year that encourage tourism and continue to build upon vibrancy of the community. Events such as Ski to Sea, Bellingham NW Wine Festival, CASCADIA International Women’s Film Festival, and The Chuckanut Writers Conference currently draw tourists and locals. Like these events, the City seeks to enhance and expand the visitor experience with something new that strengthens Bellingham’s brand as a great place for recreation, outdoors, food, arts and culture.

“SeaFeast has been so successful that we’d like to find another signature event to support that will bring the community together like SeaFeast has. We are looking forward to reviewing proposals for events that will enhance our quality of life,” Bellingham Mayor Kelli Linville said.

All proposals must be received by noon, Oct. 18. To take advantage of this exciting opportunity and for details regarding this request for proposals and submittal requirements see https://www.cob.org/gov/public/bc/tourism/Pages/signature-event.aspx.

The City will contract with one or more qualified entities, providing seed money required to operate, promote and grow another regional event for Bellingham and the Pacific Northwest.