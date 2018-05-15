Boynton Poetry Winners, Night Market, Ski to Sea, Lynden’s Plowing Match, and Cool Music

A total of 224 Whatcom County residents participated in the 13th annual Sue C. Boynton Poetry Contest, which was judged this year by Richard Widerkehr and Jane Wong, who selected the 25 winning poems through a blind process. The Walk Award winners — adults Marie Eaton, Felicia Clemmons, Alandra Barker, Donald Antenen, Tanner Abernathy, and Nancy Canyon — students Madeleine Joyce Patterson, Mason Cash, Izetria Grace-Lind, and Emma McCoy — and the 15 Merit Award winners will be honored at a public ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. Bellingham poet Kevin Murphy will emcee. A chapbook of poems from this year’s contest will be available for purchase, and all poems entered in this year’s contest will be on display at the ceremony. Visit http://boyntonpoetrycontest.wordpress.com/ for more information.

“Patchwork,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Western Washington University’s PAC Room 16 is a collaborative performance put together by WWU senior Jacob Bernado that weaves together different mediums of art including musical works based on the 1992 NAMES Project AIDS Quilt Songbook, monologues from award-winning plays about the American AIDS epidemic, and visual art by painter Frank Moore. All donations received at the event will go to Sean Humphrey House, a charity organization in Bellingham that provides care and housing to low income individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

Downtown Bellingham Partnership’s first Commercial Street Night Market of the season is from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 18. Check out the vendors like Evolve Chocolates, Sassy Babes Boutique, and Wild Child Herbs; nibbles from Chow Gourmet Hot Dogs, Pizza’zza, and Kid Sister Food Truck, and performances by Dancing For Joy, stilt walkers from the Bellingham Circus Guild; and a dance party hosted by Harmonic Flow with DJ Tru-ah. It’s aso Bike to School and Work Day, so bike polo players will be taking over the alley behind the Commercial Street Parking Garage.

Whatcom Symphony Orchestra’s last concert of the season, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 20, is sold out, but there’s a dress rehearsal starting with warm-ups and practice at 6 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St,, followed by a full run-through with the orchestra and guest soloists at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are just $15 for any seat, any section!, on a first-come, first-served basis. Details: whatcomsymphony.com.



The Junior Ski to Sea Parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday, May 18, along Cornwall Avenue. Anyone can be a part of this event by assembling at the beginning of the parade route (Cornwall and Kearney) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Junior Race teams are encouraged to participate. The race is on Saturday, May 19, at Lake Padden Park.

The 77th annual International Plowing Match is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 19, on the west field of Berthusen Park, 8837 Berthusen Road, in Lynden. Once done to prepare for fields for seeding, plowing at this event showcases the strength of majestic draft horses and the skill of the men and women guiding them. Approximately 15-18 two-horse teams are expected. Admission and parking are free to the informal competition. Access is from West Badger Road, a half-mile west of Berthusen Road, and restrooms will be on site.

Bellingham’s Andy Beech is perhaps best known as a guitar-maker for Prince. Beech performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Overflow Taps, 2930 Newmarket St, Suite 117, in Barkley Village. He’ll unveil his latest creation, an acoustic guitar built from African hardwoods and manufactured in the shop of New Vision Soccer outside of Arusha, Tanzania. The partnership between Beech and New Vision will be to aid in the financial support of the villagers there. Guitarist Mike Mulder will also perform.