Chasing Those Election Week Blues

Bellingham resident, climber and author David Mauro will give a talk entitled “The ‘Why’ of Mountain Climbing,” at Western Washington University at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Western Washington University’s Special Collections (Wilson Library sixth floor).

Mauro, a WWU alumni, will offer his answers to the motivations of mountaineers through pictures, video, and readings from his recent book,”The Altitude Journals,” recounting the seven-year period during which he traveled to each continent, climbing its highest summit.

Mauro writes for Adventures Northwest magazine and blogs extensively on topics ranging from mountain climbing to why sardines are safe. He is an improv alumni of The Upfront Theatre, and in the course of his acting career has appeared in several commercials for television, the internet, print and radio. He is the 65th American to climb The Seven Summits.

This talk is offered as part of the Heritage Resources Distinguished Speakers program in connection with a new exhibition in Special Collections, “To the Mountaintop,” which explores issues of gender, race, and class in mountaineering. Co-sponsors include the AS Outdoor Center, Center for Canadian American Studies, and Mountain Environments Research Institute. For more information about the free event, please contact Elizabeth Joffrion, Director of Heritage Resources, Elizabeth.Joffrion@wwu.edu, (360) 650-3283.



Four decades after the Vietnam War, the devastating impact of Agent Orange’s dioxin contamination still haunts U.S. Veterans, the Vietnamese people, and the environment. Charles R. Bailey, co-author of “From Enemies to Partners: Vietnam, the U.S., and Agent Orange,” discusses the international partnerships, current scientific studies, and possible solutions to this unprecedented chemical disaster at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Deming Library, 5044 Mt. Baker Highway. Details: 360- 592-2422.

More than 22 artists and craftspeople offering their work at 14 locations around Lummi Island at the Lummi Island Artists Holiday Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 10-11. Visitors can view (and buy!) paintings, drawings, prints, notecards, jewelry, photography, sculpture, glass, woodwork, pottery, metalwork, stonework, quilts, clothing and knitwear. Find out which artists are participating by going to Facebook or at Lummi Island Studio Tour To get to Lummi Island: Take I-5 exit 260, Go west on Slater Road to Haxton Way, turn left on Haxton to the ferry dock. The 8-minute ferry ride leaves at 10 minutes past every hour (plus extra trips as needed) Round trip is $13 per car & driver, $7 per person, $7 per bicycle & rider Kids 13 to 19 and accompanied children under 12 ride free!