Concerts, Totem Poles, South Fork Events, and Classes for Young Musicians

The time for Classical on Tap at the Jansen Art Center in Lynden has been changed to 7:30 tonight, June 12. Details on Facebook.

Whatcom Museum will be host to the Lummi Nation’s Orca Tokitae totem pole at Old City Hall,121 Prospect St., as it journeys back home after traveling across the country on their mission to bring the beloved Orca Tokitae back to her native waters and family in the Salish Sea. The Tokitae totem pole will be parked outside of Old City Hall for the community to see. Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, guest speakers, including Whatcom Museum’s Executive Director Patricia Leach, Mayor Kelli Linville, and Representatives Debra Lekanoff (42nd District Washington State Legislature) and Sharon Shewmake (40th District Washington State Legislature) will share the importance of this journey. Lummi House of Tears carvers Jewell James and Doug James will speak and share a song, and Lummi Council Member Fredrick Lane will emcee. Additional performances by Lummi student poet Duran Jefferson, poet Rachael Andersen, singer songwriter Dana Lyons, and singer Julie Trimmingham will be included. At the event, the Lummi will announce a new name for Tokitae in a centuries-old tradition. The evening will end with a procession outside to the totem pole for a blessing offered by local faith leaders.

South Fork Valley history continues to come alive at the Van Zandt Hall, 4106 Valley Highway, corner of Potter Road and Highway 9, thanks to a Project Neighborly grant from the Whatcom Community Foundation. Presentation dates for “South Fork Roots,” all from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and they’re free, but donations are appreciated).

Thursday, June 13: Landmarks: homesteads, taverns, churches, mills, farms. Together, we’ll map it all out by sharing histories and memories over a delicious meal provided by the Acme Diner. Come stick a pin in the map of memories!

June 27: Wild Tales of the Valley: Longtime residents of the Valley sharing some of their most treasured memories. Come discover some previously untold tales! Catered by Café Il Rifugio.

Due to construction in the area, parking around the Hall will be limited. Additional parking will be available at the River of Life Church, just southwest of the Van Zandt Hall. Please try to carpool.

All are welcome to the South Fork Valley’s Celebration of the Solstice Community Potluck from 6 p.m. to dusk June 22 in Josh Vander Yacht Memorial Park, behind the Van Zandt Community Hall,

Admission is free! Just bring something yummy to share. Bonus points for locally grown and sourced food! Donations to the South Fork Valley Community Association for the maintenance and improvement of the Van Zandt Hall and support of future events are welcome. Sponsored by: South Fork Valley Community Association (SFVCA). More information: southforkvalley@aol.com, 360-594-1812.

Mark Kelly, instrumentalist and teacher extraordinaire, says the last day for young musicians to sign up for the Summer Bellingham Youth Jazz Band, June 19-Aug. 4, is this Friday, June 14. Mark says he needs another pianist, bassist, drummer, and guitar, and could also use a few more trombones and another trumpet.

Here’s their performance schedule, so the musicians have to be pretty dedicated. If you know a 7-12 grade musician that wants to play seven rehearsals and more than 10 concerts this summer, call him at 360-676-5750.

All events are free to attend, except for the July 13 gig at Sampson Winery and the July 20 swing dance at the senior center.

Thursday, July 4, 2-3 p.m. @ Zuanich Park with BYJB Alumni combo opening.

Saturday, July 13, 7-8 p.m, @ Greene’s Corner with guest sax quartet; Sunnyland Stomp event.

*Sunday, July 13, 4-5 p.m. @ Sampson Winery; Jazz Project Second Sunday Series, ticketed.

Saturday, July 20, 1:30-2:30 p.m. @ Lynden Raspberry Festival stage.

*Friday, July 26, 7-9 p.m. Swing Dance @ Bellingham Senior Center; Admission by donation.

Saturday, July 27, 10-11:30 a.m. @ Barkley Village Gazebo; bring your own chair.

Sunday, July 28, 1-4 p.m. @ LaConner Live, downtown LaConner; Kid’Sax Ensemble opens.

Wednesday, July 31, 5-6 p.m. @ Barkley Village Farmer’s Market

Friday, Aug. 2, 6-7:30 p.m. ArtWalk Concert near Allied Arts on Cornwall Avenue

Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-Noon Lunch on the Lawn @ Bellingham Senior Activities Center

Sunday, Aug. 4, 1-3 p.m. @ Village Green with Swing Connection Big Band

The UU Ministry for Earth hosts Justice for Each Generation at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St.

Speakers are:

Levi Draheim, age 11, the youngest plaintiff of theJuliana v US federal youth climate lawsuit. Levi is also suing the state of Florida for failure to take meaningful climate action. Levi has been featured on “60 Minutes” and in print and television news outlets across nationally and internationally. He was recently a speaker on a Climate Reality Project panel of youth climate activists. Levi lives in Satellite Beach, Florida and is very passionate about addressing climate change and protecting the coastal ecosystems where he lives.

Leonard Higginsis, best known for being one of five “valve turners” who simultaneously shut down all of the pipeline carrying Canadian tar sands into the US on October 11, 2016. Leonard co-founded the Corvallis 350.org chapter in 2012 and has been an organizer and participant in many social and climate justice efforts since then, including many nonviolent direct-action campaigns.

Aly Tharp joined the climate justice movement in 2012 as a member of the Tar Sands Blockade campaign to stop the construction of the KXL pipeline through Oklahoma and Texas. She has been involved in many campaigns since then and also volunteers as a core leader for a permaculture food forest on public parkland in the heart of Austin, TX.

Savannah Moore-Stein shares her memoir, “Did I Raise You Right?” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Village Books, 1200 11th St.

Her heartbreaking story is about her life raising her daughter as a single mother. She says she wrote the book “in hope of touching someone’s life.”

“I know raising my child alone is not unique. But my daughter experienced some horrific ordeals as a child and young adult. Over the years I’ve tried to avoid our pain. Now I’ve cracked open that pain to investigate my guilt in all this, taking a good look at how I didn’t protect her. I discovered this book to be a cathartic therapy for myself; and I hope it will be for my daughter and my readers as I review what I did, or did not do, and why.”

Savannah Moore Stein is a pen name for this first-time author. She told me that she initially decided on a pen name because she reveals many of her family members specifically. But her daughter, her grandchildren, and her husband, among others, will all be at Saturday’s event, and she thinks now she really could have used her real name. She has one adult biological child (about whom this book is written), five adult step-children, one ‘other daughter’ who is just as much a treasured adult daughter as the others, many grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Prior to retiring, she had a varied career in telecommunications, interior design and redesign, and caregiving. Following her spiritual path, she has always felt the longing to be a spiritual teacher and public speaker, as a mentor and example to others. She lives happily in North Bellingham, with her husband, Rand.

Thomas Harris wants to let musicians know about a five-day jazz performance intensive for students high school age and older through Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center. Classes and rehearsals will be held at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 105 Prospect St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, July 15 to 19, with the final combo performances that afternoon. Faculty will include Harris (woodwinds), Kevin Woods (brass), Roger Yamashita (bass), Christian Casolary (drums), and Sage Romey (piano, voice), as well as additional guest clinicians TBA. Students will rehearse in a combo setting and be instructed in jazz theory, improvisation, small group performance, and jazz history. Tuition is $325 for the week, with a deposit of $150. To register, download a registration form HERE, and mail the form along with a check to:

Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center, P.O. Box 312, Bellingham, WA 98227