Try Country Line Dancing, Attend a Poetry Contest Event, Listen to or Play in Whatcom Symphony, and Enjoy Fingerstyle Guitar!

Pam Kuntz offers a line dance class for beginners through advanced learners from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Firehouse Arts & Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave.

Cost is $15, and proceeds from class go to the Tabetha Fox Clark Scholarship at Western Washington University. Pam says “Warning…this is not your “normal” line dance class.” The class fee includes one drink ticket for the Cafe (beer, wine, tea or soda). The class will start with more basic or beginning line dances and will progress to more advanced as the night moves on. Wear soft-soled shoes, socks, or bare feet only and she says, “Dress to impress or to sweat…either one works! We won’t just be dancing to country!”

Western Washington University’s Concert Choir performs musical theater selections by the legendary Richard Rogers, his daughter Mary Rogers, and his grandson Adam Guttel in a free concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the Performing Arts Center Concert Hall. Featured songs are from “Oklahoma!,” “Carousel,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” and “A Light in the Piazza”

Thirteen youths and 11 adults are winners in this year’s Sue C. Boynton Poetry Contest.

Winners will read their poems at a free awards ceremony, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. Bellingham poet Kevin Murphy will host the ceremony.

Now in its 14th year, the annual contest is open to Whatcom County residents of all ages and poetry experience. This year’s winners were chosen by judges Jessica Loafer and Christopher Patton.

Lohafer is a Bellingham writer whose work has appeared in Whatcom Magazine, The Sweet Tree Review, Drunk in the Midnight Choir, Nailed Magazine, and Red Sky: Poetry on the Global Epidemic of Violence Against Women. Her collection of poems, “What’s Left to Be Done,” was published by Radical Lunchbox Press in 2009. She received a master’s degree in fine arts in poetry from Western Washington University in 2014.

Patton is a Bellingham poet, translator, and cross-genre artist. His most recent book, “Unlikeness is Us,” published by Gaspereau in 2018, is a volume of translations from Old English. Video poems from his work-in-progress SCRO have been exhibited at Whatcom Museum and the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. He teaches at Western Washington University and blogs at theartofcompost.com.

The 10 “Walk Award” winners will have their poem displayed on plaques outside Bellingham Public Library. Those poems, and 14 “Merit Award” winners, also will be displayed on WTA buses.

Winners include Jaelyn Pitts, a Bellingham 3-year-old, the youngest in the contest’s history; and award-winning poet Luci Shaw of Bellingham, who, at age 90, is likely the contest’s oldest winner ever.

Youths who won the Walk Award are Maddie Patterson, fifth grade, Silver Beach Elementary; Gavin James Karney, sixth grade, Whatcom Middle; Bella Mendoza, 12th grade, Squalicum High; Margaux Barber, kindergarten, Sunnyland Elementary; and Jaelyn Pitts.

Adults who won the Walk Award are Barbara Bloom of Bellingham, Tor of Bellingham, Sandra F. Lucke of Lynden, Stephany Vogel of Bellingham, and Luci Shaw.

Youths who won the Merit Award are Quinn Moore, fourth grade, Natural Learning Center; Porter Chesbrough, sixth grade, Whatcom Middle; Gaia Garza, sixth grade, Whatcom Middle; Eliot Stockman, sixth grade, Whatcom Middle; Lucas Cunningham, 12th grade, Sehome High; Anishka Duggal, 11th grade, Sehome High; Karanjot Mann, 12th grade, Squalicum High; and Adam McCluskey, 11th grade, Squalicum High.

Six adults won a Merit Award: Sally Hewitt of Glacier; Phelps McIlvaine of Bellingham; Carlos Martinez of Ferndale; Tom Moore of Bellingham; Susan Cohen Raphael of Bellingham; and Cadillac Joe Wright of Bellingham.

A chapbook of the winning poems will be available for purchase at the awards ceremony. Entries were accepted during March. Details: http://boyntonpoetrycontest.wordpress.com.

American Fingerstyle Guitar Night returns to Bellingham once again with the creative talents of three renowned 6- and 12-string guitarists Tracy Moore, Steve Davison, and Peter Janson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Firehouse Arts & Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. A melting pot of music, fingerstyle guitar draws influences from blues and jazz, folk, Celtic, and European traditional styles. These three guitarists come together from across the country: Tracy Moore, a Northwest son greatly influenced by his years in the Bellingham and Boston music scene, uses his 12-stringed guitars to interpret traditional tunes and his own compositions; Steve Davison will take you on an amazing musical journey, often of his beloved Arkansas wilderness; Peter Janson hails from Cape Cod, teaches music at University of Massachusetts in Boston, and is hot off of his performance at Carnegie Hall. Together, these nationally acclaimed guitarists will explore every corner of a style of music popularized by artists such as Leo Kottke, John Fahey, Mississippi John Hurt, Earl Klugh and Ralph Towner. Tickets are $18, available in advance at The Firehouse, Village Books and the Community Food Coop Details: www.af-tour.com.

Whatcom Symphony Orchestra wraps up its 43rd season with “Made in America,” a tribute to music composed in America by visiting composers at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.

The concert begins with Benjamin Britten’s “American Overture.” Originally commissioned in 1941 as “An Occasional Overture” by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the piece features a stately quality and open intervals in the style of Copland to capture Britten’s impression of America. Pianist Benjamin Hochman joins the orchestra for Bartók’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Born in Jerusalem, Hochman has traveled the globe as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. “We are delighted to welcome Benjamin Hochman this May,” says music director Yaniv Attar. “Hochman’s inquisitive and exciting style is sure to captivate our audiences and bring our 18-19 season to a close with a truly powerful, beautiful, and inspiring performance.”

The final piece is the sublime “New World” Symphony by Antonín Dvořák. Brimming with spiritual melodies, Dvořák’s Ninth Symphony is the composer’s most popular symphony and, arguably, one of the most popular symphonies ever composed. For details, call the Mount Baker Theatre Box Office at 360-734-6080 or visit www.whatcomsymphony.com. A pre-concert lecture by Ryan Dudenbostel will take place at 2:15 p.m.. Admission is free for ticket-holders, but seating is limited.

Want to play in the orchestra? The Whatcom Symphony Orchestra announces openings in all string sections, assistant principal bass, and substitutes in all sections. Auditions will be held on June 11 and 12 at Western Washington University Performing Arts Center (Room 16). To reserve an audition time, please complete and submit the audition packet no later than June 4. A complete excerpt list is included in the audition packet. Please contact the Operations Manager, at operations@whatcomsymphony.com or 360-255-5181 to receive more information on audition materials and to schedule an audition time. The orchestra is primarily a volunteer organization; however, some positions receive small stipends.

for a Traditional Salmon dinner to support, learn about, and celebrate the upcoming Paddle to Lummi Gathering and to learn about other vital issues that affect The Lummi Nation. This event provides you with an important opportunity to come together and hear from native Leaders about the critical community issue of missing and murdered indigenous women. The recent signing of Bill 1713 by the Washington State Legislature highlights action to take steps to address this state and national epidemic. When: Saturday, May 18 Where: Loomis Trail Golf Course, 4342 Loomis Trail Rd. Blaine Time: 6:00 p.m. Donation: $45 per person (suggested) Paddle to Lummi Event Background: The Lummi Nation is hosting the intertribal canoe journey, Paddle to Lummi 2019 SQWESHENET TSE SCHELANGEN “Protecting Our Way of Life.” It will be held July 24th – 28th and at least 60 traveling canoes from Coast Salish territory are expected with more than 6,000 estimated people coming to Lummi Nation homelands. Special panel for tonight’s dinner: It is with great pleasure and honor that we announce special guest panelists: Deb Lekanoff, Legislator 40th District Deborah Parker, Tulalip Tribe Violence Against Women’s Act Theresa Sheldon, Tulalip Tribe Jeremiah Jay Julius, Chairman of the Lummi Indian Business Council Penny Carol Hillaire Native Fashion Show, with featured designer, Shar Wilson Ceremony Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Lummi Blackhawk Singers and Dancers This gathering will provide a powerful opportunity to bring attention to this issue locally and to support the interconnected work our community can engage in to work together to end this violence. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Paddle 2 Lummi 2019. We look forward to seeing you at this special event. For more information and to RSVP please contact Althea at 360-824-1908 or altheadw@yahoo.com Hy’shqe (Thank you) Althea Wilson

Featured Fashion by Designer, Shar Wilson ( info@finawear.ca ) Cultural Appreciation by way of Finaware, wearable Indigenous art. Each product features authentic Indigenous art by Shar Wilson, Gitxsan/Nisga’a. “When I draw, I feel I am in spirit that immerses me in the strength of my ancestors… (FINA is pronounced ‘fee-nah’ also means fine or well put together) Loomis Trail Golf Course in Blaine is a real estate purchase of Lummi Nation that is about its past and future. This area is the traditional homeland of the Semiahmah people, who, after signing a treaty with the U.S were forced to move. “Many of the Semiahmah people moved to the Lummi Reservation and many from Lummi can trace their origins to these villages.