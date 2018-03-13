Dancing at the Honeymoon, boogie-woogie, and a great antiques and craft fair

The 32nd Annual Spring Craft & Antique Show, features handcrafted wares, home and garden decor, gourmet treats, and repurposed and vintage treasures from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 15 and 16, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Northwest Fair and Event Center, 1775 Front St., in Lynden. On Friday evening, enjoy garden party fun from 4 to 8 p.m. with Jen from Van Wingerden Greenhouses, with lots of garden giveaways throughout the evening. Admission to the show is $6 general, $5 seniors, and is free for ages 12 and younger, plus parking is free and you get return privileges. More info: 360-966-5573, wccinc@hotmail.com or www.lyndencraftantiqueshow.com.

When groovy bands play the Honey Moon, located in the alley behind Pepper Sisters at 1053 N. State St., it’s sometimes hard to find space enough to dance at the cozy venue. But on Friday, March 16, owners Anna and Murph are pushing back the tables and chairs for an all-ages dance party with Fritz and the Freeloaders, headed up by Gary McKinney, starting at 8:30 p.m. There’s no cover; just purchase a drink, and don’t forget to tip your bartender and the band! Details: http://www.honeymoonmeads.com.

Back by popular demand, Library of Congress “National Treasure” boogie-woogie pianist Bob Milne is returning for a third year to the Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16. Tickets are $15 adults and $10 /students and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com, or can be purchased at the door. Milne also plays from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lovitt Restaurant, 1114 Harris Ave. (no cover); and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden. Details: www.jansenartcenter.org.