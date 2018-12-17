Jeff and Amy Margolis Are No Longer Everybody’s Store

A personal note: Whenever the High Holidays roll around, I always make it a point to sit next to my friend, Jeff Margolis, to hear his gorgeous bass voice sing the songs of the season. Last fall he revealed that he and his wife Amy are closing Everybody’s, the beloved East County grocery-store-and-more, after nearly 50 years. After trying to sell the iconic “exotic” grocery, as Jeff calls it, and having no takers, he and Amy are hoping to have a simpler life without the financial encumbrances of running a business. They will bid goodbye at the end of this month, so if you want to get some great deals on anything from incense to jewelry to tchotchkes for the kids, or if you want to chow down on one of his famous sandwiches (I recommend the smoked salmon on sourdough), head out to Potter Road at the bend of Highway 9, across from the Van Zandt Hall.

And if you want a sample of Jeff’s singing, watch this interview with KING 5 News, and hear him sing from one of his favorite musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof,” (in which he played the lead role of Tevye). Go to Everybody’s Facebook page while you still can.



