Exhibits Spotlight Beat Generation and Veterans, Kayaking Films, and More Music!

Western Washington University’s Libraries Heritage Resources will host a new exhibition beginning Monday, April 1, featuring several important figures of the Beat Generation, including Allen Ginsberg, Gary Snyder, and Jack Kerouac.

“Nobody Goes Home Sad: Photographs of the Gallery 6 Poets, 1955-2015,” is a traveling exhibition on loan to Western from Utah State University’s Merrill-Cazier Library, Special Collections & Archives Division.

On display through June 28, the exhibit will be available for viewing Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed weekends and holidays) in Western Washington University Libraries’ Special Collections (Wilson Library 6th floor). The exhibition is free and open to the public.

“Nobody Goes Home Sad” features black-and-white portraits and performance shots of Beat poets Allen Ginsberg, Gary Snyder, Philip Whalen, Michael McClure, Philip Lamantia, and Jack Kerouac. The photographic material comprises the work of two photographers, Walter Lehrman and John Suiter, who captured images of several of the Bay Area poets from the mid-1950s to around the 1990s.

In addition to 36 framed photographs, the show includes rare first editions, chapbooks, broadsides, and ephemera selected from Utah State’s extensive Beat Poetry and Little Magazine collection. Remastered audio-recordings of the poets reading at Berkeley’s Town Hall Theatre in 1956 are also featured.

For more information, contact Tamara Belts, Special Collections Manager, Tamara.Belts@wwu.edu, 360-650-3193.

Bellingham Public Library hosts Spring 2019 Community Conversations, a time to talk about your aspirations for our community and how we can work together to strengthen it as part of planning for the library’s future. Each 90-minute group “Community Conversation,” meeting at the lecture room at the central library, 110 Central St. is a chance for us to better understand people’s hopes for their community, the concerns they have, and what they believe might make a difference.

The goal is to gather public knowledge, then determine where the library can help, as part of our strategic plan.

Meetings are:

Tuesday April 2, 10:15 a.m. to noon

Saturday, April 27, 1:30-3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30, 6-7:45 p.m.

Additional sessions are scheduled for May.More details about the project at bellinghampubliclibrary.org. For questions about these meetings, contact Janice Keller, 360-778-7206 or jkeller@cob.org

The winners of Bellingham Music Club’s Western Washington University Competition — soprano Lauren Zinke, violinists Johana Chai and Emma Simmons, trombonist Luke Dahlberg, and winner of the Randy Sasnett prize, pianist Luke Arnold — perform in honor of Virginia Glover will perform vocal, string, brass and piano works by Prokofiev, Grøndahl, Sarasate, Ravel, von Weber, and Massenet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St. For details on the free event, go to bellinghammusiccclub.org or call 360-305-6526.

Ferndale Mayor Jon Mutchler once again presents a spring afternoon concert of solo piano music at his home studio at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Joining him again, from Amherst NH, is pianist Dan Kennedy. They will each do a half concert. Seating is limited. Cost at the door is $20 adults, $10 students. Refreshments will be served, and CDs will be for sale. RSVP soon at JonMutchler@gmail.com. You can pay at the door. Or call 360-927-1881 to save a spot. More about Dan at www.DanKennedy.us. More about Jon at www.JonMutchler.com.

“Artists Who Happen to be Veterans,” an exhibit of works by Michael Heath, Tom McCalla, Wade Marlow, and Brian Griffin opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Bank of the Pacific 100 Grand Ave., with music by DJ Jimmy C, versed in oldies, ‘80’s and modern pop. Tom, Wade and Brian were all artists before they served in the military, collectively serving 1950 to 2019. They continue to create art work to this day. Putting this show together, it is interesting to note that many prominent people were both artists and veterans; Winston Churchill, Presidents Grant, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Carter and George W. Bush.. If you are unable to go to the Art Walk you can see the works Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.: the art will remain up till April 30.

Moondance Sea Kayak Adventures presents the 14th annual Paddling Film Festival at Bellingham Technical College on Friday, April 5. Doors open at 6 p.m;, screening starts at 7. The Paddling Film Festival is an international adventure film tour presenting the world’s best paddling films of the year – whitewater, sea kayaking, canoeing, SUP, action and lifestyle – in more than 120 cities and towns across Canada, United States and around the world. The event features a selection of inspiring films chosen from the 26 shortlisted for the World Tour, including the 10 festival category winners. Audiences will experience the inspiration of a blind paddler’s relationship with whitewater as part of the first team of blind paddlers to run the Grand Canyon, sea kayakers exploring remote coastlines, northern river canoe expeditions, international river travel films, motivating environmental documentaries, and grueling kayak fishing battles. Come celebrate early and check out commercial and community exhibitors, purchase raffle tickets, win a door prize, grab a beer or cold beverage, and meet other paddlers from our local community. The Paddling Film Festival World Tour is produced by Rapid Media and presented in Bellingham by Moondance Sea Kayak Adventures, in partnership with our amazing sponsors: Eddyline Kayaks, Ski To Sea, and Bellingham REI. Tickets can be purchased at https://moondancekayak.com/paddling-film-festival-bellingham-wa/.

“MY WAR: Wartime Photographs by Vietnam Veterans” and “A War Never Ends,” two upcoming exhibits at San Juan Islands Museum of Art in Friday Harbor, display an intimate view of Vietnam War.

The new exhibitions at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art are testament to John McCain’s sentiment “Nothing, not the valor with which it is fought nor the nobility of the cause it serves, can glorify war.” The two exhibits open April 6, and run through June 3 at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art (SJIMA), located at 540 Spring St. in Friday Harbor.

“MY WAR” features the Vietnam War through the lens of the “average Joe.” The exhibition showcases photographs, poems and journal entries by twenty-five Vietnam veterans from around the U.S. Rather than tell the familiar war stories of tragic loss, these photos express more intimate moments in the everyday life of a soldier. Most of us remember disturbing photos from Vietnam, such as “Napalm Girl,” by noted photojournalist Nick Ut – a photographer looking in. The photographs in this exhibition are an insider’s view looking out. They capture the in-between moments, in some cases, in between a friend’s life and death, in between bombing runs or ground offensives and moments when the tedium of waiting inspires photos of one’s surroundings and comrades.

“It’s really about showcasing a perspective of the war that we don’t even think about,” Marissa Roth, the curator of the “My War” exhibit, said in a press release.

“It’s their perspective; it’s personal. The pictures: most of them aren’t gruesome or grim. They’re poignant. Some are tender, some are funny.”

This nationally touring exhibit is making its West Coast debut in Friday Harbor at SJIMA. Much of the material was previously hidden away, even from family and friends. It has been a healing and educational experience for many of those who contributed to the exhibition or have seen it elsewhere.

The main reason Roth put this exhibit together was to let Vietnam veterans tell their own story. “These veterans were not treated very positively when they came back, and so for them to now have a means of showing a different perspective on the war, on their war, it’s indescribable. It’s gratifying,” Roth stated.

Complementing the photographs in the main gallery, the north gallery will hold a more intimate display called “A War Never Ends.” It honors and gives recognition to the Vietnam wartime experience of San Juan County men and women. Their stories will be told through personal artifacts and statements that reflect their scars and memories, good and bad, from the war. San Juan County has more veterans per capita than any other county in Washington state.

The atrium gallery will display “Vow,” a 10-foot sculpture by Seattle sculptor Mary Coss. “Vow” tells the story, from a feminine perspective, of birth and rebirth, the ties that bind, and the union of souls. It is an appropriately moving complement to the war-themed exhibits in the main and north galleries and will open and close on the same dates. Details: 360-370-5050, https://sjima.org/venue/san-juan-islands-museum-of-art.

Poet, short story writer and essayist Betty Scott will present “Central Heating: Poems that Celebrate Love, Loss and Planet Earth,” accompanied by singer and acoustic guitarist J.P. Falcon Grady at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at Village Books, 1200 11th St. “Central Heating” was published by Cave Moon Press of Yakima in 2018. Proceeds of every book sold goes to support Lummi Youth Academy, a 24-bed residential dormitory for Native youth ages 12-18.

“Central Heating” explores love as “a Many Splintered Thing,” says Betty, and asks: “how does the spirit / stay alive, seduced / unrealized?” In “Central Heating,” readers will find a creative collaboration including chapter drawings by publisher Doug Johnson and “The Magic Garden” an image by artist Alfredo Arreguin. Soprano Rev. Tessie Mandeville will join Betty Scott and J.P. Falcon Grady as co-host.

Scott began her writing career with humorous and poignant columns about family life for The Wenatchee World. J.P. Falcon Grady is a proud member of the Piikani (Blackfeet) tribe, a self-taught singer/songwriter/guitarist who intertwines acoustic melodies and vocals, finding inspiration in Betty’s words. Rev. Tessie Mandeville is a chaplain at St. Joseph Peacehealth Medical Center.

