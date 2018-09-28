Fall Harvests, The Brothers Four, The Story of a Meditative Knitter, and a Cemetery Tour!

I last wrote about Christen Mattix’s book, “Skein: The Heartbreaks and Triumphs of a Long Distance Knitter” last fall.

She’s going to talk about her book at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at Everson Library; at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Blaine Library, 610 Third St.; at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St.; and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St.

Here’s what I wrote last year: Years ago, the neighbors where I live on South Hill noticed a strange phenomenon. A woman was sitting on a bench, knitting, hour upon hour, day after day, and her knitted rope was strung across the street, going down to Taylor Avenue dock and the water. That person was artist Christen Mattix. The book’s about how her daily knitting practice attracted the attention and chats with her neighbors and others who happened upon her when she knitted the half-mile rope to Bellingham Bay. Disclaimer: After her three-year project was complete, I was part of the celebration the day the South Hill neighbors and her friends unraveled the rope down to Taylor Dock and let it loose in the bay. She says “Skein” is an intimate glimpse into her psyche (she admits she’s really a little shy) and a sparkling account of a neighborhood with its joys and sorrows. More on her at christenmattix.com, and see her talk about her book (and her journey) on Facebook.



Enjoy the fifth annual historic tour of the Mount Vernon Cemetery, 1200 E. Fir St., from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, when- actors will share the stories of some of the unique people for shom this is their final resting place. For details on the event, call 360-466-3365 or go to http://www.skagitcounty.net/museum

One of my favorite fall events is Cloud Mountain Farm Center’s Fall Fruit Festival, now in its 29th year, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 near Nooksack at 6906 Goodwin Road.

Rain or shine, visitors can experience the farm firsthand and savor the bounty of the harvest. The family-friendly event features tastings of more than 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables all grown at Cloud Mountain Farm Center, plus live music, cooking demonstrations by Keenan’s at the Pier, Goat Mountain Pizza, and Mallard Ice Cream!

There will be pumpkins and squash, fruit, vegetables, and cider for sale.

Admission is $5 per person, $10 per carload (carpool and save!) The festival is a fundraiser for Cloud Mountain, with all proceeds going to support their farmer internship program, community education workshops, and all other work Cloud Mountain does to support local farmers and build a healthy food system. While the entire community is invited, they do request that you leave your pups at home. Details: cloudmountainfarmcenter.org or-mail: cheryl@cloudmountainfarmcenter.org

Down south, the Skagit Valley Farm Tours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6 and 7, offers hands-on-experience learning what it takes to run a farm, from growing crops to feeding animals. It is an opportunity to talk to your farmers and follow your food from the fields to the table.

Activities include:

educational exhibits

farm tours

harvest markets

gardening demonstrations

free samples

kids’ activities

corn and hay mazes

animal exhibits

pumpkin patches

scenic tours

For a map of the 13 locations and more information, go to http://www.festivaloffamilyfarms.com/ .

I last saw the Brothers Four about three years ago at Skagit Valley College’s McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, in Mount Vernon.

More than a concert, it was almost a wonderfully nostalgic sing-along, with the audience joining in on “Where Have All The Flowers Gone,” “Try to Remember,” “This Land is Your Land,” and so many others.

They’re returning to the same venue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, on their 60th anniversary tour.

Based in our state, the singers were pioneers in the musical movement that came to be known as the “Folk Revival.” Today their all-acoustic presentation continues… guitars, banjo, upright bass, and of course the trademark rich blend of their four voices. Reserved tickets are $30 and $40 (call the box office for discounts. Details: 360-416-7727 ext. 2 or online, www.mcintyrehall.org.