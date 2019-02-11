French Music, Benefits, and A Smattering of Valentine-ish Events

Quebec power trio Genticorum plays lively, driving tunes on fiddle, flute, and accordion with vocal harmonies at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 105 Prospect St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7. Tickets are 20 general, $15 students and seniors, available in advance through Brown Paper Tickets.

Join the Whatcom Museum Advocates from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., to learn more about Bellingham Arts Commission’s One Percent for the Arts program. The program requires one percent of eligible capital improvement projects in the city to be spent on integrating artwork into the building projects, with the intention of bringing works of art into the public realm. The most recent public artwork that’s part of the program is the Acid Ball at the city’s waterfront Waypoint Park.

Whatcom County Historical Society hosts a talk by Bellingham urban planner Jackie Lynch at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. She’ll discuss the development of Fairhaven as an indicator of the local economy in the “boom cycle” years 1856, 1889, 1970, 1994 and 2016. Suggested donation for the event is $5.

“My Circus Valentine” offers a balm, a boost, and a welcome distraction for tender and calloused hearts alike at the Cirque Lab, 1401 Sixth St., in Fairhaven. Featuring many of your favorite Bellingham Circus Guild artists and dazzling special guests, gravity-defying artistry, and the kind of alchemy you’ll only find in this unique circus community, this event is more than just a show. There will be locally made tasty treats, exquisite love potions, and a free tickle trunk photo booth. Showtimes: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. all ages; Thursday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m. 21 and older; Saturday, Feb.16, 6 p.m. all ages; Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 p.m. 21 and older; Sunday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. all ages; Sunday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. 21 and older Tickets are $20 general online, $25 at the door; kids’ tickets are $10. Updates on Facebook.

Nick Biello, Dave Marriott, and Charlie Porter, who are among the camp instructors at the summer Drayton Harbor Music Festival, perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Semiahmoo Resort Ballroom with Nick’s rhythm section from New York City. New York City saxophonist Nick Biello is joined by West Coast brassmen Charlie Porter and David Marriott, who are among the instructors at the annual Blaine Harbor Music Festival, join a New York rhythm section of rising young stars consisting of Sebastian Ammann, Alex Tremblay and Jake Robinson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Semiahmoo Resort’s ballroom in Blaine. The group will debut new compositions and arrangements penned by Biello. Tickets, $30, include Chuckanut Cheesecake, and are available online at blaineharbormusicfestival.org or get them at Blaine’s Visitor Center.

The Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers host their first dance party of the year on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Bay View Civic Hall on C Street in Bay View, Skagit County, with Bellingham klezmer band What the Chelm! The evening starts with a potluck at 6 p.m., with music and dancing at 7:15. A $12 donation is suggested. Call 360-202-3388 or 360-391-0601for details.

The Working Waterfront Coalition of Whatcom County hosts a premier dinner event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Bellingham Yacht Club, 2625 South Harbor Loop. “Tide to Table: A Valentines Salish Feast” features an oyster bar hosted by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, a seafood main course meal including black cod and Salish Sea sockeye salmon grilled by Jay Bornstein, dishes catered by Blanchard Mountain Catering, a dessert dash to entice your sweet side, and a full-service bar. There will be a silent auction with ocean-inspired items and experiences to make you and your Valentine swoon. Tickets at Brown Paper Tickets.

Bellingham Chamber Music Society presents the Girsky Quartet from Seattle to play a fundraiser concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the First Congregational Church of Bellingham, 2401 Cornwall Ave. The quartet was formed in 2012 when Artur Girsky and Natasha Bazhanov (Seattle Symphony violinists), Julie Whitton (Seattle Symphony violist) and Rowena Hammill (Los Angeles Opera cellist) performed Shostakovich String Quartet no. 1 at the first ever Club Shostakovich in Seattle. Since then the quartet has explored more Shostakovich quartets, as well as works by Beethoven, Schubert, Prokofiev and Mendelssohn. They will perform Shostakovich’s “String Quartet No. 10 in Ab, Op. 118. Tickets, $20 adults, $10 students, are available at the door and through Brownpapertickets.com. Details: 360-734-3720,

Cellist Joshua Roman and Ciao Thyme join forces for a benefit for the Bellingham Festival of Music at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Ciao Thyme Commons, 207 Unity St. The event features a solo recital by Roman and a delectable menu of appetizers, a three-course dinner, and wine designed by owner and chef Mataio Gillis. It all happens in the elegant, urban décor of Ciao Thyme Commons, 207 Unity St. Reservations are required. Details: 360-733-1267.