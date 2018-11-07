Hamster Ball, Balkan Tunes, Art for Ferndale, and Music at the Lairmont

The Fourth Annual Hamster Ball to benefit Cascade Connections takes place Friday, Nov. 9, at The Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. A cocktail hour is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The Hamster Ball is an elegant and fabulous evening featuring a silent auction, music by The Penny Stinkers, culinary specialties brought to you by Haggen Market Street Catering, and a great selection of both wine and beer to be sampled throughout the evening. Proceeds of the event benefit Cascade Connections, a non-profit organization that has been providing quality services to people with disabilities in Whatcom County since 1980. Tickets, $55, are available at https://events.cascadeconnections.org/the-fourth-annual-hamster-ball/.



Mark Kelly let me know that one of his longtime bands, The Macedonian Greek Band, will return to Bellingham for a one-night engagement from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov, 10, at Cafe Akroteri, 1219 Cornwall Ave. Balkan rhythms meet Western interpretation in this group of musicians that first formed at WWU and at this cafe’ in 1984. Reservations recommended: Call 360-360-676-5554.

This year marks 100 years since the end of the first World War. To mark the occasion, and the ending of an exhibit on the war, The Lynden Pioneer Museum, 217 Front St. is presenting an original play based on the experiences of Lynden citizens who served in World War I and the difficulties of coming home again, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. This emotional dramatization gives insight into the experiences of those with traumatic brain injuries and PTSD, commonly called shell shock after World War I. The evening will include drinks and a light dinner, as well as both a live and silent auction. Reservations advised: call 360-354-3675. Tickets are $25 if purchased ahead, $30 at the door, but space is limited, so be sure to get your tickets soon!

Congregation Beth Israel, 751 San Juan Blvd., is partnering with StandWithUs Northwest to present a free screening of “The Original Promise,” a documentary film on Israelis from all walks of life — Jewish Israelis, Arab Israelis, Christian Israelis and secular Israelis — at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Along with executive producer Bill Iny, StandWithUs Northwest’s executive director, Randy Kessler, will also be present. The evening will begin with light refreshments, followed by the screening of the documentary at 7:00 p.m., followed by a discussion of the film.

Wine, Women & Song has been a concert that celebrates women in the musical arts for a decade at the fabulously elegant Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road. The jazz choir will spotlight songs made famous by Aretha Franklin, and will feature Seattle’s Marina Albero, a master of the piano, vibraphone and composition, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. In addition, the ensemble will be selling the wine of Samson Winery and the chocolate of Evolve chocolate. Tickets are available online at Whatcom Sound Jazz or at the door.

Do you have an idea for an incredible, eye-catching and iconic mural for our the Ferndale community? The Ferndale Arts Commission is calling all artists to help add murals to city. Artists are invited to submit designs to be installed in downtown Ferndale in the summer of 2019. Mural sizes will vary depending on location but all designs will be vetted by the Ferndale Arts Commission and the appropriate property owner.

“Our goal is to bring new art styles that will complement the area and inspire our community,” said Councilmember Rebecca Xczar, council liaison to the Ferndale Arts Commission.

Interested artists should submit at least one sketch in color, with height and size preferences, along with any relevant previous experience (pictures of prior murals completed or other art projects).



Deadline is Nov. 30. Send all submissions to Rebecca Xczar at rebeccaxczar@cityofferndale.org. For more information, call 360-319-2677.