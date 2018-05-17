Jazz Stars! and How Ski to Sea Began

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Bob Storms presents the 10th annual jazz concert featuring the music of Whatcom County musicians at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the First Baptist Church of Bellingham, 110 Flora St. Paul Sorensen’s Big Band will play Sorensen’s compositions in the first half, and the second part of the concert will feature various styles of jazz music, from ragtime and Dixieland to modern tunes, all written by Storms, including “Sax-o-rama,” with many saxophones of all sizes, performed by the Bellingham Dixieland All Stars and Storms’ family band, Stormy Sea and the Gales, and other musicians. Tickets are $15, and you can read more about it at http://stormsmusicservices.com.

If you don’t know the story behind the incredible Ski to Sea relay race, hightail it to the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, for a screening of “The Mountain Runners,” Todd Warger’s historical documentary about the precursor to the original American extreme race, the infamous Mt. Baker Marathon. It’s the sixth anniversary of the film’s release at the Pickford. Before you go, catch a preview at www.themountainrunners.com.

Advance warning! The incomparable jazz pianist Harold Mabern joins trumpeter Terell Stafford at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at the Sylvia Center, 205 Prospect St., hosted by Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center. This concert also features Cory Weeds on tenor sax, Michael Glynn on bass and Julian MacDonough on drums. Tickets (what a bargain!) are $20 general admission, $10 for WJMAC members, $5 for students, and is free for WJMAC students. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The venue is handicapped-accessible. If you have never attended a WJMAC concert or if you’ve not been to the Sylvia Center, now’s the time! Find out more on Facebook and wjmac.org.