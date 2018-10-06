KNKX Connects to Bellingham, Dark Darkness, AAUW, and An Opportunity for Artists

Award-winning-web series turned feature film “Dark Darkness” is co-hosting a Darkness Convention from 6 to 9 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the Boundary Bay Brewery “Mountain Room,” 1107 Railroad Ave. The event kicks off the release of the brewery’s Dark Darkness: A Dark Porter in cans, and a graphic novel adaptation kickoff.

Successful adventure-comedy-fantasy web series “Dark Darkness” follows four flawed but powerful ‘Dark Lords’ who become reluctant allies as they solve a mystery to clear their names of a murder they didn’t commit and ultimately must learn how to be friends in order to survive. It is in pre-production as a feature film by D4 Productions. The web series production spanned more than four years and involved more than 90 Washington State artists as well as connected and incredibly experienced Los Angeles-Bellingham transplants including “CSI: NY’s” Jesse Collver, set designer Mel Cooper, and production designer Garvin Eddy.

The Darkness Convention will also mark the launch of a crowd-funding campaign to support the production of a graphic novel adaptation of the feature-length “Dark Darkness” screenplay.

Dark Darkness: A Dark Porter will become one of more than 30 award-winning handcrafted ales and lagers produced at Boundary Bay using their 17-barrel brew system and the can will feature pencil and ink art of “Dark Darkness” main characters by Bellingham-based Ben Hansen of 1314: Art of Ben Hansen with colors by Bianca Barreto. The pair will also create the graphic novel artwork.

The Oct. 10 Darkness Convention is all-ages until 9 p.m., free and open to the public.

KNKX Connects to Bellingham on Thursday, Oct. 11, with a live broadcast of “All Things Considered” from Mount Baker Theatre’s Walton Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. hosted by Ed Ronco, followed by a community forum.

The broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. KNKX will present a live, on-air forum featuring Ronco, KNKX reporters and people from the community. The event is free and open to the public.

This is the third installment in KNKX’s year-long regional reporting project which is designed to increase local and regional news coverage and expand the station’s role in communities across Western Washington. The goal is to present deep, rich storytelling and live broadcasts from these communities on a regular basis. KNKX Connects will take advantage of the station’s large broadcast footprint, which extends from Victoria, B.C. to Vancouver, Washington.

Registration is requested for the 5:30 p.m. via Facebook. Details: 877-677-5659, info@knkx.org, http://knkx.org/.

The Bellingham branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is celebrating its 100th anniversary of work supporting women and girls through education, advocacy, research, and philanthropy.

A Centennial Celebration Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 11:30-2:30 at the Bellingham Golf & Country Club, 3729 Meridian St.

Tickets are $35 and available through Brown Paper Tickets. Reservations are requested.

The Bellingham group of 80 women with college degrees provides scholarships for Western Washington University, Whatcom Community College, Bellingham Technical College, and Northwest Indian College, sponsors attendees at a Tech Trek science camp for 8th grade girls, supports WCC’s Girls Go Tech program, and honors outstanding high school female students in the fields of science, technology, and math.

The group meets monthly and also features several activity gatherings. For further information about AAUW, please contact branch president Judith Entwife at jentwife@gmail.com or 360-734-0444.



A group of friends, family and local organizations is banding together to host a party and performance to raise money for Tabetha Clark, a dancer, teacher, choreographer, founder of ABCDance, a mother, wife, sister, and friend who has cancer. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. for an all-ages Lawn Party, followed by dance performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The Lawn Party includes live music, a raffle, beer garden, food and yard games, face painting, bubbles and a tap dance stage with shoes for the kids! Donations benefit Tabetha and her family.

The dance performances are for age 18 and older and include Bellingham Repertory Dance, Sugar, Short Films and ABCDance Tap Company. Tickets, $50 general and $100, are available at Brownpapertickets.com.



Lois V. Harris, a children’s author and Skagit Valley College writing instructor who lives in Anacortes, signs copies of her middle-grade book, “Lotta Crabtree: Gold Rush Fairy Star,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Barnes and Noble, 4099 Meridian St. The book is the winner of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s 2018 Award for Outstanding Juvenile Book, and the Western Writers of America 2018 Spur Finalist Award for Children’s Nonfiction. The California Library Association also selected the biography for their Eureka! California In Children’s Literature Bibliography, and The California State Library named it as a Book of the Week. Harris’ other books are “Mary Cassatt: Impressionist Painter,” the award-winning “Charlie Russell: Tale-Telling Cowboy Artist,” and “Maxfield Parrish: Painter of Magical Make-Believe.”

Max Hatt and Edda Glass’ award-winning jazz Americana and Brazilian bossa nova songs tell stories of people from the beaches of Rio de Janeiro to the prairies of the American West.

They’ll perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Tickets, $20, are available in advance through Brown Paper Tickets, $25 at the door. There will also be a benefit raffle for the Chuckanut Center.The duo has played NPR’s Mountain Stage, New York City’s Lincoln Center, Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center, and Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival. Give them a listen at https://maxhatteddaglass.com/.

The City of Bellingham recently announced an opportunity for artists or artist teams to design, fabricate and install artwork at the North End Regional Pond (NERP), a large stormwater facility located adjacent to Mahogany Avenue north of Costco in the Meridian neighborhood.

The surrounding area will be undergoing substantial residential development over the next several years; the NERP and adjacent trail provide a serene respite and pedestrian connection from the commercial area to the neighborhoods to the north. Mahogany Avenue, currently under construction, will become a busy east-west connection from Pacific Highway to Northwest Avenue.

The project is funded through the City’s One Percent for the Arts program, a program which dedicates one percent of large capital project budgets for the incorporation of artwork. $60,000 is budgeted for the design, fabrication, installation, travel, taxes and other project costs.

The inclusion of artwork in public places reinforces the City’s status as a regional arts destination, increases quality of life and attracts tourism and visitors to the area. The primary goal of this project is to create a visual interest along Mahogany Avenue and the pedestrian trail adjacent to the North End Regional Pond (NERP).The City is requesting interested parties respond to a Request for Qualifications no later than noon on Nov. 2 to be considered for this project. For the complete request for qualifications and submittal requirements go to https://www.cob.org/services/arts and search for Mahogany Avenue. For questions contact Shannon Taysi at staysi@cob.org, 360-778-8360