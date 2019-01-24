Learn New Things in the New Year: Point Elliott Discussion, Folk Music, and Bellingham Writers You Might Not Know About

A panel discussion explores the past, present, and future impacts of the Treaty of Point Elliott from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Whatcom Community College’s Heiner Center room 209. Participants will talk about the treaty from legal, personal, and historical perspectives.

Signed in 1855, the Treaty of Point Elliott is an integral part of the history of this land and has had tremendous impacts on the tribal rights, culture, livelihood, and history as well as the traditional and unseeded land of tribes within the Puget Sound and beyond.

The Bellingham Folk Festival is a celebration of folk music Jan. 25-27 with workshops, performances, dances, and jams for all ages and abilities. Most events take place at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St. Among the renowned teachers and performers: Shauncey Ali, Flip Breskin, Casey Connor, John Daughtrey, The DiTrani Brothers, Giant’s Causeway, John Hatton, Coty Hogue, Incognito, Carl Jones, Laura Smith, Tracy Spring, and Harper Stone Online ticket sales available until 11 a.m. Friday. Remaining tickets will be available at the door. Visit https://squareup.com/store/bellinghamfolkfestival for tickets; for more on the festival, go to http://www.thebellinghamfolkfestival.com.

Commercial fishers and writers with “salt in their blood,” — Joel Brady-Power, Maggie Bursch, Maria Liliana Dosal, and Sierra Golden — share poems and songs about the ocean’s inextricable call in at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. Images by National Geographic photographer and Bristol Bay fisherman, Corey Arnold, will be projected following the readings. Boundary Bay Brewery will pour their award-winning brews and there’ll be a free raffle and munchies.

Suggested donation is $10. Proceeds benefit Strength of the Tides and Bellingham SeaFeast. Performers’ works and Strength of the Tides apparel will also be available for purchase.

The Chuckanut Radio Hour‘s 12th anniversary show on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Whatcom Community College’s Heiner Theater, 237 W. Kellogg Road, will feature Bellingham authors John Hoyte and Luci Shaw.

Mary Vermilion, marketing director for Village Books, just announced that a very special guest. Luke Burbank (“Live Wire;” “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me;” “Too Beautiful to Live;” “CBS Sunday Morning”) will be on stage. Spoiler alert: you won’t believe where he lives. Featured musicians are the Holmes Shea Band starting at 6:30 p.m., and taping for KMRE 102.3 begins promptly at 7 p.m. Each paid ticket includes a $5 voucher good toward the purchase of featured titles at the The Chuckanut Radio Hour on Jan. 29 only.

