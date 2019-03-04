Mandolin, Guitar, Fiddle, Poetry, and Death Cab for Cutie!

The 14th annual Sue C. Boynton Poetry Contest will accept single-poem submissions from Whatcom County residents during the month of March, until 6 p.m. March 31. Winners are invited to read their poems at a free, public awards ceremony at 7 p.m. May 16 at Bellingham Cruise Terminal. This year’s contest judges are Jessica Lohafer and Christopher Patton. Twenty-five winners are chosen. Ten Walk Award-winners are displayed in front of Bellingham Public Library, and are displayed on WTA buses along with 15 Merit Award winners. To submit entries during March: mail to: Boynton Poetry Contest, PO Box 1192, Bellingham, WA 98227; or email to BoyntonPoetryContest@hotmail.com (word document preferred; please title document with the title of the poem); or deliver to: Mindport Exhibits, 210 W. Holly St., Bellingham, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, or noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; or or deliver to: Film is Truth, inside Allied Arts Building, 1419 Cornwall Ave., Suite B, Bellingham, from noon to 10 p.m. daily. Details: 360-393-8222, http://boyntonpoetrycontest.wordpress.com.

Odesza and Death Cab for Cutie recently announced Double Major, a co-headline benefit show at 6 p.m. May 18 at Bellingham’s Civic Stadium. The show is a homecoming for both bands, since they formed when their members were students at Western Washington University. Proceeds from the show will benefit WWU’s Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment; the concert will anchor Western’s annual Alumni Weekend Festivities. Advance tickets are available now at https://doublemajorbellingham.com.

Members of Hot House Jazz Band play your favorite nostalgic tunes on Tuesday, March 5, for a Mardi Gras celebration at Bayou on Bay, 1300 Bay St. All ages welcome in the restaurant from the 8 p.m. show. There’s a set for ages 21 and older at 9 p.m. in the annex.

Each year, the Bellingham Music Club encourages young musicians who demonstrate talent, perseverance, and fine musicianship with several competitions and coveted awards.

BMC presents another round of award-winning students from Whatcom County in concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St. Winners of the BMC High School Piano Competition: Charles Streeter, Annika Jonson, Ethan Flanagan and Naomi Skrinnikin, in honor of Nancy Bussard; and the BMC High School String Competition, the winners of the string competition: Ari Geisler, cello; Jacob Lann, guitar; Clara Kelly, violin, and Thomas Lebitz-Braden, viola, in honor of Ethel Crook will perform. It’s free; donations are appreciated. Details: bellinghammusicclub.org.

Anita K. Boyle will host two poetry writing workshop on Saturday, March 9 with the theme Mixing Poetry and Politics, at Egress Studio, 5581 Noon Road. Workshops run from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Workshop instructors are Seattle poets Raúl Sanchez and Jed Myers.

Workshops are limited to 15 participants each. Registration costs: one workshop $25, both workshops $40. Please call Anita K. Boyle at 360-398-7870 or akboyle@egressstudio.com to register before Tuesday, March 6. It is strongly suggested to sign up early.

With instrumentation that includes saxophone, banjo, fiddles, mandolin, foot percussion, guitar, and voices, the Faux Paws — brothers Andrew and Noah VanNorstrand — bring a deep, energetic groove to traditional and original old time, Irish, and Quebecois tunes. The brothers are joined by Chris Miller on saxophone and banjo. Roots music regulars may recognize Miller from his Grammy-nominated Cajun/zydeco band the Revelers who played the Bellingham Folk Fest in 2015 and has since moved to the Northwest. The ensemble will play for a contra dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Majestic, 1027 N. Forest St. Admission is $10 to $15 sliding scale, $7 students. Details: http://bellinghamcountrydance.org. They are also the featured band at Irish and Folk Night on Monday, March 11, at Greene’s Corner, 2208 James St. More on the band at https://thefauxpaws.bandcamp.com/releases

The Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden, welcome Lanny Little to the Fine Arts Gallery for an exhibit of his work this spring. The exhibit, “Still Painting the Town,” opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Little received his Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting and Design from the San Francisco Art Institute. His work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions in Bellingham and is held in private and public collections, including Whatcom Museum. Details: 360-354-3600, https://www.jansenartcenter.org/events/lanny-little/.

Mandolinist John Reischman and guitarist John Miller have been performing and recording together for more than 25 years now. They return to Bellingham at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the YWCA Ballroom, 1026 N. Forest St. Admission is $15 at the door. The duo’s repertoire of Latin classics and originals abounds in memorable melodies and lively rhythms. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bellingham YWCA, the only local non-profit that provides housing for single homeless women.